Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Michael Bisping Suggests Glover Teixeira Left A Piece Of Himself In Singapore: ‘Wars Take It Out Of You’
Michael Bisping believes Glover Teixeira made ‘the right decision’ in hanging up the gloves. Following a dominating loss to the newly crowned king Jamahal Hill, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion decided it was finally time to retire. Teixeira’s legendary career had come to a close after two decades, which saw him win 33 fights in total and a UFC title at 42 years old.
Michael Bisping Reacts To Latest Accusations Against Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Innocent Until Proven Guilty’
Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Conor McGregor’s latest criminal accusations. ‘The Notorious’ has been associated with various allegations and convicted crimes throughout his life, but a new accusation is arguably the worst yet. A former neighbor of McGregor’s was at a party on his yacht when the former UFC champion allegedly started harassing her and ultimately physically abused her, leading to the woman jumping off the boat for safety.
Oscar De La Hoya Rips ‘Douche’ Dana White For Slapping Wife, Says Incident Was ‘Swept Under The Rug’
By now, pretty much everybody has seen the video of Dana White hitting his wife Anna on New Year’s Eve. That includes the UFC President’s “old friend” Oscar De La Hoya. ‘You Don’t Hit Women’. The boxer-turned-promoter hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with White. There’s years...
Israel Adesanya Gets Emotional Over Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win: ‘Very Few Humans Will Understand That Feeling’
Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the light heavyweight strap at UFC 283. Izzy’s team thinks he deserves a rematch despite his history with Alex Pereira. Isreal Adesanya tuned in to UFC 283 main event and watched closely how Jamahal Hill outclassed Glover Teixeira to become the...
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
Dan Hooker Announces He’s Fighting Jalin Turner At UFC 285: ‘Top 10 Baby!’
Lightweight fireworks are coming to Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Dan Hooker confirmed to The Mac Life that his next fight would be against no other than #10 ranked Jalin Turner. The bout is the latest addition to a stacked UFC 285 card, which takes place on March 4th. Hooker will...
Alexander Volkanovski: I Have One Big Problem To Worry About, Islam Makhachev Has Many More
Alexander Volkanovski will take on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284 next month. Volkanovski currently reigns as the 145-pound champion of the world and will now go for a second title against newly-crowned lightweight champion Makhachev. If successful, Volkanovski will join an exclusive club of fighters who were able to capture titles in two different weight classes simultaneously.
Report: Aljamain Sterling Slated to Defend UFC Bantamweight Title Against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287
Aljamain Sterling is slated to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against the returning Henry Cejudo this spring. First reported by MMA Fighting, the 135-pound title clash is being targeted for UFC 287 on April 8. No other information has been disclosed by the promotion at this time, including location or venue.
Nick Diaz To Make Acting Debut In Van Damme’s New Movie ‘Darkness Of Man’
Nick Diaz will star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in an upcoming action movie. The ex-UFC title contender is also eyeing an epic return this year. While a UFC return remains one of his top priorities, Nick Diaz made time for his acting debut. The former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion will star alongside Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in his latest upcoming movie, “Darkness of Man.”
Henry Cejudo Believes Islam Makhachev Will Get the Job Done at UFC 284 ‘Whether Khabib is There or Not’
As Islam Makhachev prepares for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career, one of the most important building blocks in his climb to the top of the UFC lightweight division will be missing. Makhachev’s longtime coach and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from the...
Exclusive: Yana Kunitskaya On Fighting Former Training Partner Holly Holm: ‘She Was A Big Motivation For Me’
Yana Kunitskaya opened up about previously training with her upcoming opponent Holly Holm. Kunitskaya is climbing the women’s bantamweight rankings with a massive opportunity in her next fight. The number six-ranked bantamweight will take on number three-ranked Holm, a former UFC champion, on March 25. ‘Foxy’ joined Mike Owens of MiddleEasy to discuss the upcoming matchup and had this to say:
Josh Thomson Wants to See Luke Rockhold Make ‘a Lot of Money’ Fighting Logan or Jake Paul
Luke Rockhold could make some serious money should he find himself inside the squared circle with one of the Paul brothers. That is according to former UFC and Bellator standout Josh Thomson who discussed Rockhold’s recent free agency announcement on his Weighin In podcast with ‘Big’ John McCarthy. The former UFC middleweight champion told Ariel Helwani that he was granted his release from the UFC and is looking to “f*ck some people up” in a different setting. Rockhold later added that he might go “beat up these YouTubers,” immediately leading to speculation that he could be in line to face Jake Paul or his WWE Superstar brother, Logan Paul.
Rampage Jackson Explains Why He Was Never Invited On Joe Rogan’s Show
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is taking a look back at a disagreement he had with Joe Rogan that may have kept off The Joe Rogan Experience. Longtime fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has been involved in some of the best fights in the history of MMA. He spent years fighting in some of the top MMA organizations in the world and has made many friends along the way. Now with the bulk of his fighting career behind him, Jackson is spending more time in front of a microphone than inside a cage. He can often be seen on a number of podcasts, discussing all topics in the sport and beyond.
Chael Sonnen Questions Alex Pereira’s Motivation To Stay At Middleweight: ‘Pereira Is Going To 205 Pounds’
Chael Sonnen believes Alex Pereira could be moving up to the light heavyweight division. ‘Poatan’ made his UFC debut in November 2021 with one goal in mind. The former GLORY kickboxer felt he could beat his former rival Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion at the time. After only three UFC fights, Pereira received the opportunity at UFC 281 and became the 185-pound champion.
If Francis Ngannou Lost To Jon Jones His Pay Would Have Dropped Drastically Per Coach
Eric Nicksick, coach and friend of Francis Ngannou is giving a little insight into the contract offered by the UFC. Over the past few years, notable MMA coach Eric Nicksick has gotten very close with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The two work together and spend a great deal of time together personally. Recently Ngannou was in the news for failing to come to an agreement with the UFC and in turn leaving the organization. Much has been said about Ngannou’s decision to become a free agent and now his friend/coach is giving a little more insight into the decision.
Dan Hooker Criticizes Lack of Stoppage During Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade at UFC 283
Lauren Murphy suffered a brutal beating at the hands of former champion Jessica Andrade on Saturday night. Murphy and Andrade met as part of the UFC 283 main card in a battle of the top ten flyweight contenders. What occurred was nothing short of a beatdown as Andrade punished Murphy for the full 15-minute duration. Landing strikes at will, Murphy had absolutely no answers and was virtually unrecognizable long before the final bell rang. Many within the MMA community criticized both the presiding referee and Murphy’s corner for letting the contest go the distance when it was clear that Murphy was no match for her opponent.
Exclusive: Yana Kunitskaya Rips ‘Terrible’ Power Slap League: ‘I Can’t Understand How It’s Legal’
Yana Kunitskaya isn’t a fan of ‘Dana White’s Power Slap League’. On Wednesday, ‘Power Slap’ made its TV premiere on TBS, but not without drawing criticism for its brutal knockouts. Following not too long after a brain doctor’s judgement, the former UFC title challenger is the latest to criticize the new promotion.
Jiří Procházka Wants Jamahal Hill Next, ‘I’m Sharpening My Weapons For Him’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka wants to have the first shot at Jamahal Hill. The UFC 283 event that went down on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil saw the crowning of a new light heavyweight champion. Jamahal Hill is now the top fighter at 205 pounds in the UFC. His unanimous decision victory win over Glover Teixeira set him up as the new champ and immediately placed a target on his back. Right away one former champion has called for his shot to face Hill. Jiří Procházka has announced his intentions to return to the UFC and fight for the belt against Hill.
Forrest Griffin Talks About ‘Classy Dude’ Shogun Rua, Stephan Bonnar’s Death
Forrest Griffin shared his history with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. The original TUF winner wants everybody to respect Stephan Bonnar’s death and legacy. UFC legend Forrest Griffin looked back at some of his good memories with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. And as the other half of the iconic The Ultimate Fighter season 1 finale, Griffin also talked about his late former foe Stephan Bonnar.
