Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Washington Commanders' executive leaving team for a 'new opportunity'
Another high-profile executive is leaving the Washington Commanders. On Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic revealed that Washington’s chief creative and digital officer, was leaving the Commanders for a “new opportunity.”. Misselbrook’s title was the first of its kind in the NFL. Hired in May 2021, Misselbrook was...
Steve Wilks, Frank Reich get 2nd interviews with Panthers
The second round of interviews for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job have commenced and they’ve started with two men. As first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday morning, the team has already conducted their second meeting with Steve Wilks. Wilks served as Carolina’s interim head coach this past season.
Jeff Bezos May Sell Huge Business to Buy The Washington Commanders
The Amazon founder may need to part with a key business in order to finally nab the billion-dollar NFL deal.
Steelers assistant Brian Flores interviewing for Cardinals HC vacancy on Monday
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores has interviewed for three defensive coordinator vacancies so far this offseason. But on Monday, Flores steps things up according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Schefter is reporting that Flores is interviewing for the head coaching vacancy with the Arizona Cardinals.
Report: Colts' First Head Coach Finalist Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly want to bring in Dan Quinn for a second interview for the head coaching position.
Tom Brady: "If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it"
The Buccaneers' free agent quarterback doesn't know what the future holds.
iheart.com
2022 NFL MVP Finalists, Other League Awards Nominees Revealed
The National Football League announced its finalists for the eight Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including the 2022 NFL MVP, during the live broadcast of NFL Network's morning show Good Morning Football on Wednesday (January 25). Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen...
Bengals Left Off AP Coach, Assistant Coach Of The Year Finalist Lists; Joe Burrow Named MVP Finalist
Cincinnati is back in the NFL's final four.
Reports: Colts’ seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday moved into the round of second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly have narrowed
List of 2023 Arizona Cardinals Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Arizona Cardinals free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies. The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they…
Comments / 0