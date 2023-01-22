Read full article on original website
Thirteen Colorado Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
On January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards, with thirteen Colorado chefs and restaurants making the cut. Like last year, Colorado is well represented in the Best Chef: Mountain category, which also includes Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. In 2022, Annette's Caroline Glover took home the top honor.
Meet Colorado's Winery of the Year
“It’s a big honor to have your peers nominate you for this award,” says Jayme Henderson, who owns The Storm Cellar with her husband, Steve Steese. The two were both working as sommeliers, co-writing a list of 750 wines at a Denver restaurant and regularly tasting 100-point massive California Cabernets, when they decided to purchase a vineyard four hours west in 2017.
Avian Flu Is Making Life Quite Shitty for Birds in Colorado
While humans dealt with a deadly respiratory pandemic over the past three years, a fast-spreading strain of avian flu flew largely under the radar. That is, until egg prices started jumping up across the United States, including in Colorado, and people started wondering why. But the latest strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is about much more than the eggs, as it's a deadly matter for birds.
