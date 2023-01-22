While humans dealt with a deadly respiratory pandemic over the past three years, a fast-spreading strain of avian flu flew largely under the radar. That is, until egg prices started jumping up across the United States, including in Colorado, and people started wondering why. But the latest strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is about much more than the eggs, as it's a deadly matter for birds.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO