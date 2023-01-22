ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

9News

This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle

Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
MORRISON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Puppy stolen from Pet City in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton talks to experts on how to TRULY get a good night's sleep. Updated: 9 hours ago. The mayoral candidates...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel

As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
94.3 The X

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

