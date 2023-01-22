Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmarkColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Don't Miss the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
This Colorado Town Has a Donkey for a MayorColorado JillDivide, CO
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
Related
9News
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
KKTV
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Southern-style chicken salad chain becomes latest chicken concept to flock to Colorado Springs
Expansion-minded national and regional chicken restaurant chains have recognized Colorado Springs' rapid growth in recent years and flocked to town with a variety of concepts: fried, grilled and rotisserie style; tenders, wings and sandwiches; barbecued, marinated and spicy. Now, another chicken newcomer is getting ready to roost in the Springs.
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
Take a Drive Through the Haunted Phantom Canyon in Colorado
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
The Story Behind the Giant Star in Castle Rock, Colorado
If you've ever traveled along I-25 past the town of Castle Rock, you may have spotted the enormous star that sits atop a giant mesa. During certain times of the year, the star shines bright with dozen of tiny lights, yet in other months, it stays dark. So what's the...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes
Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
KKTV
WATCH: Puppy stolen from Pet City in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton talks to experts on how to TRULY get a good night's sleep. Updated: 9 hours ago. The mayoral candidates...
Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel
As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community
Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
Colorado Springs City Council approves controversial water rule
The Colorado Springs City Council tweaked and approved a controversial water ordinance Tuesday that will benefit existing developers within the city and could block large annexations planning to build new neighborhoods. The updated ordinance will require Colorado Springs Utilities to have 128% of the water necessary to serve existing city...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0