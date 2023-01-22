Read full article on original website
Geometric Squares Blanket Crochet Pattern
Welcome to the Geometric Squares crochet blanket pattern! If you’re looking for a modern and stylish afghan design, then this pattern is the perfect choice. The Geometric Squares design features a two strand colorwork pattern with half and half colored stitches and accent color stacked squares. It’s a unique and eye-catching design that is sure to be a conversation piece in any home.
Video Tutorial – How to Make a Modern Double Arrow Quilt Block
How to create a stunning double arrow block utilizing modern design. It may be made quickly and is great for stash-busting or scrappy material. In addition, Claudia demonstrates her Island Batik Ambassador row-by-row quilt in brief.
Valentine’s Day Puzzles and Projects for Kids
If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day projects than can be used as valentines or decor for the holiday, here are a few fun options. They incorporate some fun STEM concepts like pattern making, logical thinking and secret codes. These are great for elementary kids to make and use for cards or classroom decoration.
Professor Pullover Knitting Pattern, Plus Knitting with Stripes
There’s nothing better than a roomy, boxy sweater on a cold day. It’s just so cozy and easy to wear over leggings (or, let’s be real, pajama pants) and they’re pretty quick and easy to knit as well. Perfectly Knotted’s Professor Pullover is a great example...
Easy Valentine’s Day STEM Activities for Preschool
Sensory activities and STEM projects are great for any time of year, and it’s easy to give them a holiday twist for kids of any ages. Here are a few fun and easy STEM (or Montessori-inspired, sensory ideas, whatever you want to call it) that are great for little kids. You can do them at home or in a small classroom, or keep them in centers for kids to play with when they want.
Sew Your Own Reusable Shopping Bags
It seems like we collect plastic bags everywhere we go! Reusable shopping bags can help reduce the number of plastic bags you bring into your home. Life Sew Savory has a tutorial showing how you can sew your own reusable shopping bags. They’re easy to sew and so useful to have on hand. Use them for groceries or anywhere else you shop!
