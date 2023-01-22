Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer. But the Couple Didn’t Let that WinGochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
Stray bullet hits woman in Zumba class
A shooting targeted at a car in a trailer park ended up injuring a woman in a building across the street after she was hit by a stray bullet, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
1310kfka.com
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Two suspects wanted following robberies in Loveland, police say
Police in Loveland are seeking the public’s help to find two men suspected in multiple robberies Monday. The suspects then reportedly left the crime scenes in a a stolen 2012 Maroon Kia Optima
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
Man wanted for kidnapping after threatening rideshare driver with gun
Police need help to identify a suspect who is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing.
Police searching for I-25 hit-and-run driver, vehicle
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 25 that caused serious injuries on Jan. 21.
Police arrest suspect in Westminster hit-and-run
The Westminster Police Department asked for the public's help finding a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian crash Sunday evening that left a man with serious injuries.
Explosive materials, guns recovered from burglaries
A man accused of several burglaries has been arrested after police tracked him to an apartment in the Denver metro area, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
Vape pen sale gone wrong led to teen girl's shooting death, affidavit says
More details about what led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Denver have been revealed in an arrest affidavit unsealed by Denver police Monday.
Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community
Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes
Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Teen charged as adult in 16-year-old girl’s death
According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, Brandon Louis Sandoval, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, allegedly murdered Aaliyah Cortez.
Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl
Police say Anderson has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl. According to a department Facebook post, Lilliana Anderson ran away from the area of the 1600 block of Crook Avenue. Police say Anderson was last seen wearing a blush-colored hoodie with...
'He was so kind': Friends, family remember 18-year-old killed in carjacking
Friends and family are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Nasier Graham, who was shot and killed during a carjacking at the Brookstone Apartment complex in Loveland Friday night.
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel
A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.
Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver
DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Y95 COUNTRY
Laramie, WY
315
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com
Comments / 1