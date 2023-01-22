Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
'The Goonies' Cast: Where Are They Now?
See what the cast of this classic have been up to since the film premiered 38 years ago Sean Astin: Mikey After playing the main protagonist, Mikey, Sean Astin went on to work steadily in Hollywood. He starred in other '90s hits such as Encino Man and Rudy, but perhaps his best-known role was playing Sam in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. In 2017, Astin went back to his teenage adventure roots and appeared in the second and third seasons of Netflix's...
fanthatracks.com
Alden Ehrenreich talks the future of Han Solo: “That’s the guy that’s the most fun to be”
There’s been a genuine hunger from fans of 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story for a sequel, especially now the era of Star Wars on Disney Plus is building so well, and on that subject comes Alden Ehrenreich – the younger Han Solo himself – who makes it clear that while he was thrilled with the film we got, he wouldn’t say no to more.
fanthatracks.com
Daisy Ridley on her Star Wars future: “I’m open to a phone call. I’m looking for employment”
She says it with the cheekiest grin on her face, but maybe the door just opened a nudge on the future of the Sequel Trilogy storylines continuing onscreen as speaking at the Sundance film festival, Daisy Ridley made it clear that a return to the role of Rey Skywalker isn’t out of the question. After looking back at a key scene with Harrison Ford on the set of The Force Awakens, Daisy was asked whether she’d ever consider a return to the galaxy far, far away.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast
Justin Roiland, co-creator, executive producer and star of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Following Roiland’s exit, Rick and Morty will continue, with title characters, which had been voiced by Roiland, recast. Co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the hit series received a massive 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim also signed new long-term deals with Roiland...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Hopeful to Return Again as Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ewan McGregor hopes he'll say "hello there" to Obi-Wan Kenobi once more. Between 1999 and 2005, McGregor starred in George Lucas' Star Wars prequels trilogy as the younger version of Alec Guinness' Jedi Master, returning to the galaxy far, far away years later in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Set between the events of 2005's Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and 1977's original Star Wars, the Disney+ show debuted last May as a six-episode event series pitting the exiled Jedi against his former padawan and friend Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker) and an ambitious Inquisitor (Moses Ingram's Reva).
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
Star Wars: New Ewoks Comic Teases Tale of "Horror" on Endor
Star Wars will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by presenting the Ewoks like fans have never seen them before. In April, Marvel Comics (which previously announced a Jabba the Hutt comic tying into the anniversary celebration) will publish Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1, a 32-page one-shot written by current Deadpool writer Alyssa Wong, featuring artwork by Lee Garbett, Caspar Wijngaard, Kyle Hotz, and Paulina Ganucheau. The issue features several short stories framed by a group of Ewoks telling tales around a campfire, including some tinged with horror. It sounds like a fun new take on the Ewoks and a great way to celebrate Return of the Jedi's anniversary.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #9
HAN SOLO lives! After being shot and left for dead by the scoundrel GREEDO, the smuggler has been reunited with his partner, CHEWBACCA, who has allied himself with a mysterious but resourceful girl known as PHAEDRA. Working together, they have pulled off a daring heist in the center of the...
thedigitalfix.com
Cursed Twilight doll terrified cast and crew as it came to life
The Twilight movies may contain vampires and werewolves, but perhaps the worst monster of all is the nightmare fuel image of Renesmee Cullen, and the creepy doll that was almost used to bring her to the screen. Turns out, the cast and crew of the fantasy movies were terrified of Bella and Edward’s daughter, who was originally set to be played by an animatronic doll.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: ILM reveal breakdown reel from ‘Reckoning’
With the long wait for season two of Andor now begun – and the delicious thought that they’re filming that second season right now – ILM bring us this, their breakdown reel from Reckoning, the third episode of the first season. Sale. Christopher, Adam (Author) English (Publication...
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Movie's Villain Confirmed
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will use an iconic Forgotten Realms character as one of its main villains. The new trailer released earlier today confirmed that Szass Tam, the head of the Red Wizards of Thay, will be one of the primary antagonists of the film. A breakdown of the trailer published by IGN confirmed Tam's identity, with co-director Jonathan Goldstein describing him as "very creepy" and "very powerful." The movie will portray Tam as a cult leader of sorts, with co-director John Francis Daley saying "While we only get glimpses of him here, what we learn about him is that he's incredibly charming and charismatic, and has a way with being able to persuade his underlings to do his bidding in a way that is unique to the character." ComicBook.com previously noted that Tam was likely the villain of the film last year.
wegotthiscovered.com
The star-studded $80 million remake of a spine-tingling classic hasn’t gotten any more popular over time
If you were to hand the director of back-to-back box office smash hits a substantial budget and a star-studded cast to remake an iconic property utilizing cavernous practical sets and cutting-edge CGI, you’d expect the end result to be at least half decent. And yet, 1999’s The Haunting was an interminable bore.
A new Norwegian Netflix movie is creeping up streaming charts – and it’s got glowing reviews
The new Netflix movie Narvik might be a hidden gem for fans of war epics
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
