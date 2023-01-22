ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Providence Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAL

Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pennsburg Woman Uninjured in Hit-Run Crash

UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Layfield Road and Montgomery Avenue in Upper Hanover damaged the vehicle that remained at the scene, but the car was drive-able. Its driver was not injured, state police reported.
PENNSBURG, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAL

Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania

Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Restrictions to be in place on some Pa. highways during storm Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of a storm Wednesday that is expected to bring some snow to our area, state agencies are planning speed and vehicle restrictions on some Pennsylvania highways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. PennDOT...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. auditor general: School districts in Pa. shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes, 2 local superintendents dispute report

The Bethlehem Area School District has complied with state regulations about taxes, BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy said Wednesday, adding that a state auditor general report was "politically motivated." Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

