Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
I-81 Multi-Vehicle Crash Causing Partial Closure: Pennsylvania State Police
A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say. No further information was available from the police. According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and...
Driver who injured two in Bensalem DUI crash sentenced to state prison
David A. Perlman, 56, of Allentown, New Jersey, who was convicted of causing the drunk driving crash that injured two at a Bensalem intersection, was sentenced to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional institution. He was found guilty by a Bucks County jury in late October on...
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
sanatogapost.com
Pennsburg Woman Uninjured in Hit-Run Crash
UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Layfield Road and Montgomery Avenue in Upper Hanover damaged the vehicle that remained at the scene, but the car was drive-able. Its driver was not injured, state police reported.
Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
Missing 5-year-old boy found dead in Clinton Township
Clinton Township police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy after his parents reported him missing. According to a tweet from Macomb County Public Alerts, Clinton Township Police Department had received a report of a child going missing near 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue after being left home alone. Police said...
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus driver suspected of DUI, fell asleep before crash on I-78, police say
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police say drunk driving is believed to have been involved in a crash between a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78. The wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 48, just past the Route 100 exit.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
WGAL
Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Restrictions to be in place on some Pa. highways during storm Wednesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of a storm Wednesday that is expected to bring some snow to our area, state agencies are planning speed and vehicle restrictions on some Pennsylvania highways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. PennDOT...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. auditor general: School districts in Pa. shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes, 2 local superintendents dispute report
The Bethlehem Area School District has complied with state regulations about taxes, BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy said Wednesday, adding that a state auditor general report was "politically motivated." Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise...
WFMZ-TV Online
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on 'high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says
Three warehouses that will be built off Route 309 will add traffic to a "high-crash corridor," according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The commission recommends that if developer Kay Builder's proposal for Upper Saucon Township winds up employing more than 800 people, additional traffic studies should be carried out.
