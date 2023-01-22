Windows 11 has been getting a lot of new features. They are first tested on Insider builds and then expanded to the regular builds of Windows 11. Tabs in File Explorer is one such feature that was first introduced in Insider builds and then added to the regular builds. Now, with Dev Insider build 25272, Microsoft has introduced the Gallery Quick access folder in the File Explorer. If you are not a Windows Insider and want to enable Gallery in File Explorer on Windows 11 right now without waiting for it to get in the regular builds, we have good news. In this guide, we show you how to enable it easily.

1 DAY AGO