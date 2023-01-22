Read full article on original website
Fix Diablo Immortal Connection issues on Windows PC
A lot of Diablo Immortal players have reported experiencing connection issues while playing the game on their Windows PC. They keep experiencing connection issues while trying to connect to the game servers. Additionally, users face connection timeouts, packet loss, and other connection issues. Some of them also reported getting error messages like “Please check your internet connection“, “Unable to Connect“, etc.
Microsoft Sign in Error 1001, Something went wrong
Microsoft Sign in Error 1001, Something went wrong is an annoying problem that occurs when logging in to Teams, OneDrive, Office apps, Edge, or any other Microsoft service. Most annoying is figuring out how to fix the error and return to the service within the shortest time possible. The error 1001 is always generic and appears due to various issues on specific Microsoft services. It’s frustrating when the error prevents you from accessing your files.
Folder and file names are not showing in Windows 11/10
File Explorer is a file management utility in the Windows operating system. You can use File Explorer for different purposes, like viewing your files, changing the names of your files, deleting your files, etc. You can also make it display file name extensions. What if File Explorer stops displaying the names of files and folders? Some Windows users experienced this issue on their systems. If folder and file names are not showing on your Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions explained in this article will help you resolve the issue.
New CPU installed. fTPM NV corrupted or fTPM NV structure changed
TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module. It improves the security of your computer. If your computer has a TPM chip, you can use the technologies like BitLocker drive encryption for enhanced security, provided your Windows license supports BitLocker. TPM chips are manufactured by a variety of vendors. If your system has fTPM, you may encounter the “New CPU installed. fTPM NV corrupted or fTPM NV structure changed” error. In this article, we will see how to fix this problem.
Best free Online Vocal Remover tools for Windows PC
In this post, we will list the best free vocal remover software available online. A vocal remover software is a tool that removes vocals from a song and extracts instrumentals so that you may create your own remixes and karaoke tracks. These web-based software use the power of AI to separate the vocals and provide you with the best possible results. Once the vocals are isolated, you can use the instrumentals to create your own song versions or practice playing your instruments over the vocals.
Windows cannot log you on because your profile cannot be loaded – Remote Desktop error
If after enabling the Guest account or creating a new user account or an old account maybe after a recent Windows update on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 system, attempts to log into the user accounts or connect to a computer via Remote Desktop fails with the error message Windows cannot log you on because your profile cannot be loaded, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
How to open Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode
In Windows 11, Microsoft Edge is set as a default browser and comes with loads of features, such as a customizable home page, and an easy-to-manage interface with solid privacy settings and app support. In this article, we will explain what is Edge Safe Mode and how to open the Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode.
Fix Video Stuttering and Lagging issues in Windows 11/10
Do you keep facing stutters while playing videos on your Windows 11/10 PC? As reported by some Windows users, they experienced stuttering and lagging issues during the playback of videos. These issues when playing videos could very well be caused due to outdated graphics drivers and Windows OS. Also, if...
How to fix a blurry PDF file?
The PDF file format is a great way to save images and text in a document. PDF is great because the image and text can keep their original quality. Even if the PDF document is not opened in the same software as the original it can still retain its quality. PDF files can be opened and created by a lot of software, so they are quite easy to work with. Since you will likely work with PDF, learning to diagnose and fix a blurry PDF is worth learning.
Printer printing only Small Fonts and not large
Having a printer is one of the best things that can complement a busy life. No standing in line or waiting to get your documents printed. But what do you do if your printer is printing only small fonts and not large ones? This can be quite frustrating if you do not know what is causing the problem.
Fix Display connection might be limited error on Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix the Display connection might be a limited error on Windows 11/10. This message typically indicates an issue with the connection to the display device, and the features might be limited. It may appear during the startup process of a computer or other device and typically disappears once the connection is established and the device is able to display the user interface. Luckily, this post covers some working steps to fix the issue. The complete error message reads:
How to add Audio Comments in Acrobat Reader
Acrobat is a PDF software from Adobe and is used to create, read and edit PDF documents. Acrobat has useful features that make PDF creation and editing PDF easier and more productive. Commenting on a document is an easy way to let readers know what you think about a document or parts of a document. However, it may be a lot of work to type the comments. It is worth learning how to add audio comments in Acrobat Reader.
Safe Mode with networking not working; No internet
Safe Mode is a troubleshooting mode designed to diagnose problems in Windows computers. When you start your computer in Safe Mode, Windows boots up only with the necessary drivers, features, and services. The rest of all drivers, features, and services remain disabled. Safe Mode with Networking is one of the types of Safe Mode. The Safe Mode with Networking lets you access the internet. But for some users, the Safe Mode with Networking is not working. According to them, they cannot surf the internet in Safe Mode with Networking. In this article, we will see what you can do if there is no internet in Safe Mode with Networking.
Fix Edge Installer error 80 in Windows 11/10
When you try to install the Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer and get the Installer error 80, this post is intended to help you with the most applicable solutions to resolve the issue on your system. Fix Edge Installer error 80. If you’re having...
Printer only printing Half Page [Fix]
Printing on a Windows PC is typically very simple as long as your printer is in good condition and properly connected to the computer. However, some Windows users have voiced concern about their printer printing only half-page vertically or horizontally – which could be very annoying. This issue can...
