Gainesville, FL

KenPom sees Gators move up thanks to road win over Mississippi State

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
Todd Golden’s Gators took a step forward on Saturday night by earning a Quad 1 win on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs thanks to a surprisingly strong start. The ‘Dawgs fought and clawed their way back into the game late, but the Gators managed to close out a one-possession game — something that has been a bit of a bane for the squad in Southeastern Conference competition this season.

While the win improved Florida’s record to a mediocre 11-8 record overall and a 4-3 mark in SEC play it also gave the team a boost in the objective rankings such as the Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, also known as KenPom, which bumped the Orange and Blue up five spots from No. 46 to No. 41 on Sunday.

The Gators return home for their next matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks who are currently ranked No. 244 in the KenPom rankings. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, inside the O’Connell Center, with ESPN2 handling the video broadcast and Gators IMG Sports Network taking care of the radio coverage.

