Florida basketball inches up BPI following big road win vs MSU

The Gators have struggled with falling behind early in games this season — especially recently — but that trend was bucked on Saturday night, resulting in a narrow 54-52 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Humphrey Arena in Starkville. Instead of clawing back in the second half as it is wont to do, Florida managed to hold off a furious rally to clinch the victory.

The win lifted the Orange and Blue to an 11-8 record overall and a 4-3 mark in Southeastern Conference play during the 2022-23 campaign, while also improving its position in the analytical rankings. Among those is ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, which saw Florida rise two spots from No. 37 to No. 35 on Sunday following the triumph.

The Gators return home for their next matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks who are currently ranked No. 267 in the BPI. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, inside the O’Connell Center, with ESPN2 handling the video broadcast and Gators IMG Sports Network taking care of the radio coverage.

