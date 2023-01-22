Jaylen Brown Frankly Spoke About Whether He Is The No. 2 Option Behind Jayson Tatum On The Boston Celtics

Read full article on original website
Clippers could trade for close Kawhi Leonard friend?
The LA Clippers could be making things a bit more fun for their Fun Guy. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports this week that the Clippers are interested in bringing back former All-Defensive First Teamer Serge Ibaka for the right price. Ibaka is currently with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his tenure with the team is... The post Clippers could trade for close Kawhi Leonard friend? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to LeBron James' Monster Night vs. Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went off in the loss to the LA Clippers
Yardbarker
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Michael Jordan is regarded as the best player to ever play in the NBA. Jordan was gifted with a plethora of talents, and he used them wisely to become a legend throughout the course of his NBA career. But among all the amazing abilities that Michael Jordan had during the...
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.
BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Wizards veteran drawing interest as buyout candidate
A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his contract.
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says that the players have a lot of say when it comes to playing or sitting out.
Shannon Sharpe Addresses Altercation With Ja Morant’s Father At Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Shannon Sharpe has broken his silence on his altercation with Tee Morant during an exhibition between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (Jan. 20). “They didn’t want this smoke,” the ex-NFL Tight End said of Tee and the Grizzlies in a quick interview with ESPN as he walked back to his seat following the melee. “They do all this talking and jockeying, and I ain’t about that jockeying. I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”More from VIBE.comKobe Bryant MVP Season Jersey Expected To Fetch $7M At AuctionLeBron James Calls Himself A "Pass First"...
Yardbarker
Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Certainly Will Love What Top Prospect Had To Say About Future In Boston
The Boston Red Sox will look a little different in 2023. Boston has seen plenty of turnover since winning the 2018 World Series and there likely will be more shortly. Homegrown players like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vázquez are no longer with the team, but the next wave is coming soon.
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes to Fox Sports, LeBron James For Lakers-Grizzlies Incident
A thorough apology, if anything.
Yardbarker
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge being 'sent to voicemail' by NBA execs due to his roster strategies
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has earned a reputation around the league as a man you need to be very careful with when making trades, because there is a good chance he is seeing future far better than his contemporaries. The Jazz are one of the surprise teams in the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Dennis Schroder's Stunned Live Reaction To Lakers Trading For Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally spurned the 2023 NBA trade market into action by making the first major move of the year by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. The Lakers gave up Kendrick Nunn and 3 second-round picks, including one second-round swap where the Lakers hold rights to the better pick.
