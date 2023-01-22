Jaylen Brown Frankly Spoke About Whether He Is The No. 2 Option Behind Jayson Tatum On The Boston Celtics

Shannon Sharpe has broken his silence on his altercation with Tee Morant during an exhibition between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (Jan. 20). “They didn’t want this smoke,” the ex-NFL Tight End said of Tee and the Grizzlies in a quick interview with ESPN as he walked back to his seat following the melee. “They do all this talking and jockeying, and I ain’t about that jockeying. I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”More from VIBE.comKobe Bryant MVP Season Jersey Expected To Fetch $7M At AuctionLeBron James Calls Himself A "Pass First"...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO