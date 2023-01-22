ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sportszion.com

Jaguars fan social media mocking of Chiefs fan eating baked potatoes backfires after playoff loss

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars was filled with both on and off-field highlights. On Saturday, at Arrowhead Stadium, a Jacksonville Jaguars fan went viral when he posted a photo of a female Kansas City Chiefs fan who was seen eating a baked potato she had pulled out of her pocket. The post raised questions as to whether she had brought the baked potato to the game with her or if she had purchased it at the stadium and stored it in her pocket.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Kellen Moore Announcement

Will the Dallas Cowboys lose both of their coordinators to head coaching positions this coming offseason? Dan Quinn is one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL right now. But he's not the only Cowboys assistant being targeted for a head coaching job.  Cowboys offensive coordinator ...
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk

During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
DETROIT, MI
Big Cat Country

Jags End of Season Mock Offseason

This is the most excited for a Jags offseason I've been ever (A fan 21 years). Josh Allen (EDGE) 4 year 60/26M (15m APY). Evan Engram (TE) 3 years 37/25m (12m APY). Arden Key (EDGE) 4 years 22/11 (5.5 APY). Andrew Wingard (SS) 2 years 4.2/2.1m (2m APY). Adam Gotsis...
WISCONSIN STATE
Arizona Sports

Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions

Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Gene Frenette: Jaguars free agents have to balance paycheck with team loyalty

When Evan Engram thinks about the “dark times” he went through during his five seasons with the New York Giants — often the target of fans’ ire for dropping too many passes and generally not living up to his first-round draft status — it makes the 28-year-old tight end forever grateful for the Jaguars’ workplace environment.  That’s why Engram, one of a dozen unrestricted free agents on the roster, hates to even think about the possibility of leaving...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jaguars GM: Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson 'a marriage made in heaven'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke believes the best is yet to come regarding the relationship between second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and first-year head coach Doug Pederson. "That’s a marriage made in heaven there because they related to each other that way (being coolheaded)," Baalke told reporters about the Lawrence-Pederson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

