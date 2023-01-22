Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee churchTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messagesDebra FineJacksonville, FL
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
3 Names Who Make Sense as Jaguars Next WR Coach
Which wide receiver coaches with ties to Doug Pederson make sense to potentially replace Chris Jackson?
3 early names Jaguars should consider with No. 24 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
After a stunning late-season comeback plus a shocking Wild Card round win, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a ton of momentum on their side heading into the offseason. Trevor Lawrence looked great in his first year under head coach Doug Pederson, and all remnants of the type of team Urban Meyer once led have finally been gotten rid of.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson named 2022 AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations, coach! Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been named the AFC’s Coach of the Year, according to Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. The 101 Awards announced Tuesday that Pederson would be the 2022 AFC Coach of the Year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Jaguars fan’s mean tweet about Chiefs fan’s snack brings viral love for KC Potato Girl
A Kansas City Chiefs went viral for eating a baked potato in the stands at Arrowhead when the Chiefs whipped the Jaguars.
sportszion.com
Jaguars fan social media mocking of Chiefs fan eating baked potatoes backfires after playoff loss
The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars was filled with both on and off-field highlights. On Saturday, at Arrowhead Stadium, a Jacksonville Jaguars fan went viral when he posted a photo of a female Kansas City Chiefs fan who was seen eating a baked potato she had pulled out of her pocket. The post raised questions as to whether she had brought the baked potato to the game with her or if she had purchased it at the stadium and stored it in her pocket.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Kellen Moore Announcement
Will the Dallas Cowboys lose both of their coordinators to head coaching positions this coming offseason? Dan Quinn is one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL right now. But he's not the only Cowboys assistant being targeted for a head coaching job. Cowboys offensive coordinator ...
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: The future looks bright at safety, but uncertain at cornerback
Now that the Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season, MLive is handing out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Defensive backs. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Defensive line. DEFENSIVE BACKS. Starters: CB Jeff Okudah,...
Big Cat Country
Jags End of Season Mock Offseason
This is the most excited for a Jags offseason I've been ever (A fan 21 years). Josh Allen (EDGE) 4 year 60/26M (15m APY). Evan Engram (TE) 3 years 37/25m (12m APY). Arden Key (EDGE) 4 years 22/11 (5.5 APY). Andrew Wingard (SS) 2 years 4.2/2.1m (2m APY). Adam Gotsis...
Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions
Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
Dolphins defensive coordinator tracker: Known candidates so far
The Miami Dolphins have begun the interview process for hiring a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season (and hopefully beyond). After their loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, Miami fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, a holdover from Brian Flores’ staff, along with three of his positional coaches.
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Cornerbacks
In the ninth of a series of season-ending report cards, we look at the Green Bay Packers’ cornerbacks through the lenses of performance and the salary cap.
List of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Gene Frenette: Jaguars free agents have to balance paycheck with team loyalty
When Evan Engram thinks about the “dark times” he went through during his five seasons with the New York Giants — often the target of fans’ ire for dropping too many passes and generally not living up to his first-round draft status — it makes the 28-year-old tight end forever grateful for the Jaguars’ workplace environment. That’s why Engram, one of a dozen unrestricted free agents on the roster, hates to even think about the possibility of leaving...
Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Cornerbacks in 2023
Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' cornerbacks headed into the 2023 season.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars ready to run it back after late-season surge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence signed jerseys, helmets and posters for teammates Monday before heading into the offseason. He left his locker pretty much intact. He’s ready to run it back. Lawrence understands aspects will be a little different when the Jacksonville Jaguars return in three months, but...
Yardbarker
Jaguars GM: Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson 'a marriage made in heaven'
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke believes the best is yet to come regarding the relationship between second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and first-year head coach Doug Pederson. "That’s a marriage made in heaven there because they related to each other that way (being coolheaded)," Baalke told reporters about the Lawrence-Pederson...
The Valley, even Cardinals fans, should root for the 49ers and Brock Purdy
Failure’s last gasp will arrive on Super Bowl Sunday, when the 2022 Arizona Cardinals become the first team in three seasons to miss out on a homefield championship. In their place, we should all cheer for the 49ers. That’s because San Francisco’s quarterback, Brock Purdy, is local. A Valley...
Comments / 1