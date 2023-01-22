Austin Coming Together held its annual summit on Saturday to highlight successes and goals for the final year of the five-year quality-of-life plan. Over 200 people gathered at the By the Hand Club for Kids‘ Austin campus for the first time since 2019, when the plan was in its first year of implementation. Over $100 million of investments have been made in Austin since then, said Darnell Shields, ACT’s executive director.

