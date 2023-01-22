Read full article on original website
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
austintalks.org
Austin Coming Together announces updates on multi-million dollar projects
Austin Coming Together held its annual summit on Saturday to highlight successes and goals for the final year of the five-year quality-of-life plan. Over 200 people gathered at the By the Hand Club for Kids‘ Austin campus for the first time since 2019, when the plan was in its first year of implementation. Over $100 million of investments have been made in Austin since then, said Darnell Shields, ACT’s executive director.
rejournals.com
Office in Downtown Chicago still an upward battle. But how about the suburbs?
Office in Downtown Chicago is still an upward battle, with few signs of it returning to pre-pandemic occupancy any time soon. Though Chicagoland continues to face similar obstacles, there are more glimmers of light, based on the Q4 Chicago Suburbs Real Estate Insight Report by JLL. While Chicagoland ended the...
Chicago Defender
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
secretchicago.com
Work On South Loop’s Futuristic Gateway Towers Will Start This Year As Part Of A $7 Billion Megadevelopment Plan
After quite a while of uncertainty and setbacks, 2023 looks set to see real changes to the makeup of the South Loop and its surroundings. Related Midwest’s 62-acre megadevelopment plan known as ‘The 78’ is underway and will be completed by the end of this year. Work...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Standard Communities Acquires 466-Unit Affordable Portfolio in Metro Chicago
CHICAGO and BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Standard Communities has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments in Chicago and 321-unit Greenleaf Apartments in Bolingbrook, both of which are affordable seniors housing communities. Standard plans to make $46 million in renovations. Standard led a public-private partnership in the acquisitions. According to Crain’s Chicago...
Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.You can get more information at usps.com/careers.
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Forest Park Review
The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.
For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
WGNtv.com
How much snow is in the Chicago forecast?
Snow is once again in the forecast for the Chicago area for late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Wednesday starting at 3 a.m. and running through 9 p.m. for some counties. Snow in Chicago: Track Snow Showers & Precip here.
Push to Reopen Public Mental Health Clinics Closed 11 Years Ago Defines Another Chicago Mayor’s Race
More than a decade ago, all 50 members of the Chicago City Council voted to endorse then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal to shutter six of the city’s 12 mental health clinics to help close a massive budget deficit, triggering vehement protests and national attention. That 2011 decision rippled through...
Chicago organization pushing for national recognition for Black cyclist Marshall 'Major' Taylor
Cyclist Marshall "Major" Taylor was not a Chicago native, but he spent the last two years of his life in the city.
