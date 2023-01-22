ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

austintalks.org

Austin Coming Together announces updates on multi-million dollar projects

Austin Coming Together held its annual summit on Saturday to highlight successes and goals for the final year of the five-year quality-of-life plan. Over 200 people gathered at the By the Hand Club for Kids‘ Austin campus for the first time since 2019, when the plan was in its first year of implementation. Over $100 million of investments have been made in Austin since then, said Darnell Shields, ACT’s executive director.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Office in Downtown Chicago still an upward battle. But how about the suburbs?

Office in Downtown Chicago is still an upward battle, with few signs of it returning to pre-pandemic occupancy any time soon. Though Chicagoland continues to face similar obstacles, there are more glimmers of light, based on the Q4 Chicago Suburbs Real Estate Insight Report by JLL. While Chicagoland ended the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
CHICAGO, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Standard Communities Acquires 466-Unit Affordable Portfolio in Metro Chicago

CHICAGO and BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Standard Communities has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments in Chicago and 321-unit Greenleaf Apartments in Bolingbrook, both of which are affordable seniors housing communities. Standard plans to make $46 million in renovations. Standard led a public-private partnership in the acquisitions. According to Crain’s Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.You can get more information at usps.com/careers.
CHICAGO, IL
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.

For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
BevNET.com

PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

How much snow is in the Chicago forecast?

Snow is once again in the forecast for the Chicago area for late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Wednesday starting at 3 a.m. and running through 9 p.m. for some counties. Snow in Chicago: Track Snow Showers & Precip here.
CHICAGO, IL

