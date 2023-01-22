ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to cherry blossoms, Georgia may not be the first U.S. locale that comes to mind. For most people, their thoughts will immediately turn to Washington, DC. Each spring, the nation’s capital is awash with the pink and white blooms of cherry trees at the Tidal Basin, surrounding iconic American monuments, and adorning the U.S. Capitol grounds. It is also home to the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, so it would be reasonable to assume that DC has the largest collection of cherry trees in the nation.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families is working to redetermine who is eligible for Medicaid benefits after the ongoing coverage that was given during the height of the pandemic ends on March 31. In a presentation to state senators on the Health Policy Committee on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Jewish Press

Tens of Thousands of New Yorkers Fled to Florida in 2022

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers left the Big City and ran to Florida in 2022 – more than in any other year in history, according to figures from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. According to The New York Post, 64,577 New York residents exchanged...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
The Daily South

Great Romantic Getaways In Florida

Florida is always a fun getaway for family vacations and girlfriend getaways, but it's also the perfect spot for a romantic trip for you and your significant other. The Sunshine State has so much to offer, from beautiful beaches and outdoor excursions to excellent shopping and dining. Whether you're looking to explore the outdoors, learning about the history and culture of a city, or just want to sit on the beach and relax, then this is the place to go. Florida has something for every type of couple, and this list includes some of our favorite spots. There's no better time to start planning your next long weekend escape – no passport required.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy