Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops
As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.
myzeo.com
Tips for Selecting the Best Cannabis Seeds
Cannabis is one of the most popularly used drugs in the United States. There are currently 38 states that allow some form of marijuana usage. From medical purposes to legalized recreational use, cannabis can be found in many forms. When determining how to pick cannabis seeds, it’s important to choose...
Woman in Isolated Cabin Claims to Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature
Whatever it is, she got scary close to it!
WFAA
Tips on raising chickens in your backyard
Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. What you need to start raising backyard chickens.
livingetc.com
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
Chickens Like Baths, But They Still Can’t Take One Under New Colorado Law
Chickens are natural foragers. They graze, not like a cow, but they can cover quite a bit of ground, pecking seeds and bugs. Chickens also do this strange thing where they scratch the ground and make a little dip in the loose dirt, then roll in it for a really long time. It's called a dirt bath. Chickens seem to be totally at ease when they are taking a dirt bath.
studyfinds.org
Don’t look up: ‘Astonishing number’ of viruses float down on us from the sky
VANCOUVER — This study will make you think twice about stepping outside for a breath of fresh air. A team of scientists from around the world confirmed millions of viruses rising into the atmosphere, traveling — sometimes for thousands of miles — and falling back down to the surface.
Time to dip a gardening toe into quirky hydroponics
Hydroponics is one of those growing techniques that seems to be capturing people’s imagination at the moment – fuelled perhaps by the slew of CGI images showing futuristic vertical farms atop skyscrapers that are flooding social media these days. Fortunately, you don’t have to have an engineering degree or be the owner of a glass-covered penthouse to try this out for yourself. Here’s my beginner’s guide to home hydroponics.
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
a-z-animals.com
This Monstrous 1,000lb Tiger Shark Is So Big It Looks Fake
This incredible footage was captured by some expert fishermen as they were bottom fishing out of Old Bahama Bay Resort in the Bahamas. They managed to catch something extraordinary. A Memorable Fishing Trip. The group started off fishing in 600 feet of water using electric eels and looking for yellow...
Futurism
Something Weird Is Happening on Saturn's Snow-Covered Moon, Scientists Say
Saturn's tiny ice-covered moon Enceladus isn't only suspected to hold a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust — it's also covered in an astonishing amount of fuzzy, snow-like material, puzzling scientists. According to a new study published in the journal Icarus, the tiny moon may have been far more...
The Daily South
Help! My Plants Froze And I Think They’re Dead
Much of the South saw an extended period of subfreezing temperatures at the beginning of this winter season. If your plants, even the most winter hardy of varieties, were left looking brown, sad, and half (if not completely) dead, you’re not alone. But, before you get out the loppers or, even worse, start pulling out plants willy-nilly thinking they’ve seen their last day in the sun, know there might be hope yet for your gloomy-looking garden.
Earth's Inner Core May Have Started Rotating in the Opposite Direction
The findings have implications for our understanding of how the core influences the other layers of the Earth.
