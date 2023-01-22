Read full article on original website
Related
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
Schools close, government offices operate on shortened hours because of winter storm
Schools, businesses, government offices and other establishments around Lenawee County heeded weather forecasters' warnings and either closed for the day Wednesday or operated on shortened hours as a winter storm moved across southeastern Michigan and dumped inches of snow on the county. Lenawee County was in the path of a winter storm that...
Late bloom
Finally some new color arrives at our home. A long-to-flower amaryllis has finally bloomed. This bulb was purchased prior to Thanksgiving and has taken two months to emerge. It has been worth the wait.
