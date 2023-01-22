Read full article on original website
Related
More than 170 arrested as police crackdown on serious criminals
More than 170 arrests were made during a three-day crackdown targeting serious criminals and to help take drugs and weapons off the streets.Thirty knives and weapons were recovered, 40 drugs seized, 66 vehicles taken and £5,700 cash retrieved as more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces arrested 179 people.Operation Pandilla focused on arterial roads and motorways in and around London, including the M25, A406, M1 and A40, and used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and intelligence to target vehicles linked to violent crime.Wanted suspects were arrested – as were those suspected of knife, weapon, drugs, burglary and robbery offences –...
Man charged after father shot and dumped in street covered in acid
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found dumped in a street covered in acid.Liam Smith, 38, was shot and doused in acid before his body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on 24 November.On Tuesday, a force spokesman said Michael Hillier, 38, has been charged with murder.Hillier, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.The death of Mr Smith, who lived in the street where he was found, was the first fatal shooting in Greater Manchester in more than two years, police said at the time.The force described the killing as “a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police”.In a statement, Mr Smith’s family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
He spent 17 years in jail for rape. Now another man has been arrested for the crime
A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of rape – a crime for which another man claims he spent 17 years wrongfully imprisoned.Andrew Malkinson, aged 57, could be allowed to appeal against his 2004 conviction for the first time after his legal team brought new DNA evidence to light.In a further development, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Tuesday that a 48-year-old man from Essex had been arrested last month on suspicion of the rape. That suspect has since been released under investigation, police said.Malkinson was handed a life sentence in 2004 and had twice been refused an appeal after applying...
Bronx thief shoves woman to ground, snatches $1,850 that flew from purse
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect in last Friday morning’s robbery at E. Kingsbridge Road and E. 194th Street in Fordham Manor.
iheart.com
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Washington Examiner
Postal Service worker arrested after leading police on chase in stolen mail truck
A Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania was arrested Sunday after he led authorities on a wrong-way highway chase driving a stolen mail truck. Tyler Floro, a USPS employee, never returned the mail truck he was driving, leading state police to search for the vehicle, according to a report. When they...
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops
As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
americanmilitarynews.com
21-year-old trainee charged with murder of Fort Rucker soldier who died in shovel attack
A 21-year-old private at Fort Rucker has been charged with murder in the death of a fellow soldier. Private Brian Jones, a trainee attending an Army air traffic control operator course at Fort Rucker, has been in custody since the Jan. 10 killing of Pvt. Abdul Latifu, Army Times reported. Jones now faces a murder charge under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and will remain in custody until trial as the military justice system does not provide an opportunity for bail.
Transgender rape accused is ‘vulnerable’ and not ‘predatory male’, court told
A transgender woman accused of rape was “in no way a predatory male”, her lawyers have said.But prosecutors insist Isla Bryson, who is alleged to have raped two women: one in Clydebank in 2016; and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019; “preyed” on vulnerable women.A court previously heard in agreed evidence that Bryson identifies as a transgender woman, but was previously known by the “dead name” Adam Graham.Giving evidence herself, Bryson, 31, told the court that she knew she was transgender at the age of four but did not make the decision to transition until she was 29, and is...
SWAT team stands-off with man who shot and killed three people at Washington gas station
Police have located a man barricaded in his house who allegedly shot and killed three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington. NBC News' Niala Charles reports on the emerging details of the shooting and that police are warning that the suspect is armed and dangerous Jan. 24, 2023.
thesource.com
AR Rapper Coca-Kazi Dead Following Police Stand-Off
Several news reports have confirmed that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed in a police standoff last week (Jan. 18). Little Rock Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 2 am, but it wasn’t until they arrived that they learned that the suspect was armed and had made their way inside the home. The police allege that the suspect fired the first shots inside the house before exiting the residence. One officer fired a shot at the suspect before officers tried to make contact with the suspect via their Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team. The SWAT team was called to enter the home soon after, where they found the suspect’s body.
straightarrownews.com
ICE arrests 22-year-old who made $80,000 pretending to play violin
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a 22-year-old from Italy who allegedly made $80,000 over the last year playing violin in shopping center parking lots. The man said he was doing it to support his children. The problem is, he doesn’t have children and was pretending to play the violin while a recording played through a speaker.
Man arrested after police say he shot his wife to end her pain
According to police, a 69-year-old man shot his wife in order to end her back pain that she has had for years since an accident.
CBS News
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
(CNN) -- The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist -- 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán -- was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training...
