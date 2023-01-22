ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

GoColumbialions.com

Abbey Hsu Tabbed Ivy League, MBWA Player of the Week

NEW YORK and PRINCETON, N.J.— The player with the most threes per game in the nation has been named the Ivy League and Met Basketball Writers Association (MBWA) Player of the Week. Columbia women's basketball's Abbey Hsu took home both honors this week. The Ivy League named its weekly award winners on Monday. The MBWA named theirs on Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Archery Hires Savannah Ward as Assistant Coach

NEW YORK — Columbia archery head coach Derek Davis has announced the hire of Savannah Ward '22CC as an assistant coach. Ward was an All-American for the archery team in 2020. "I'm excited to have Savannah join the staff of the Archery program," Davis said. "Her experience as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wanderwithalex.com

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

