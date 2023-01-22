Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
GoColumbialions.com
Abbey Hsu Tabbed Ivy League, MBWA Player of the Week
NEW YORK and PRINCETON, N.J.— The player with the most threes per game in the nation has been named the Ivy League and Met Basketball Writers Association (MBWA) Player of the Week. Columbia women's basketball's Abbey Hsu took home both honors this week. The Ivy League named its weekly award winners on Monday. The MBWA named theirs on Tuesday.
GoColumbialions.com
Archery Hires Savannah Ward as Assistant Coach
NEW YORK — Columbia archery head coach Derek Davis has announced the hire of Savannah Ward '22CC as an assistant coach. Ward was an All-American for the archery team in 2020. "I'm excited to have Savannah join the staff of the Archery program," Davis said. "Her experience as a...
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School
VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
Smoking inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth raises concerns for some
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
wanderwithalex.com
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
Chesapeake retiree wins $1M off Mega Millions, using winnings to help make canes for veterans
One Chesapeake man woke up $1 million richer after playing Mega Millions online.
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new...
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
13newsnow.com
The grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth is here
Workers first broke ground to start building the facility in December of 2021. It's the first of its kind in Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opens its doors after delay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After its initial opening was delayed to give staff more time to test equipment and prepare, Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened its doors to the public Monday morning. The $340 million facility brought in over 1,000 new jobs to the area, and it will also bring in...
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew
Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
WAVY News 10
GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
Love Bites: Virginia Aquarium to host Valentine's Day fundraiser 'ex-perience'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Let's face it: when things don't work out in a romantic relationship, we're sometimes left with some pretty negative feelings. Not only does the Virginia Aquarium understand, they're also inviting you to share your anger or your woes through their "Love Bites" fundraiser. "Valentine's Day...
Virginia superintendent faces termination for trio of school shootings over 18 months
Newport News Superintendent George Parker III could be fired on Wednesday, over shootings in the district over the past 18 months, the most recent involving a 6-year-old boy.
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
Comments / 0