ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, WI

26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEwHy_0kNPDBJ500
BringMeTheNews

A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota.

Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.

Margelofsky, who is from Mayville, Wisconsin, was taken to a Twin Cities hospital via helicopter, where he remained as of Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe set up to support him.

The incident left Margelofsky paralyzed from the lower chest down.

“Although Cody does not have the capacity to respond to each and every one of you, the outpouring amount of love and support that he has received is greatly appreciated," the GoFundMe reads. "Cody has a great support system as he navigates his new way of life.”

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports.

As of Sunday, the fundraiser had raised around $43,000 of its $350,000 goal.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A memorial is growing at the site of a deadly crash involving local teenagers in Fond du Lac County. Area schools and businesses are stepping up to offer support to their families and peers. Deputies say early Saturday morning the teens’ car was on...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash closes Highway 151 in Dodge County multiple times, driver arrested for OWI

CALAMUS, Wis. (WFRV) – US Highway 151 was closed multiple times on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash brought down powerlines and left multiple vehicles damaged. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded around 2:05 p.m. to the site of a crash on USH 151, just north of East Salem Road near the Town of Calamus.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road

January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Man dies after car hits tree

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead after he lost control of his car and hit a tree and median Monday morning near 27th and Vliet streets, police said. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Police said speed is a factor in the crash. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
101 WIXX

A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
93K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy