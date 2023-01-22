26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race

BringMeTheNews

A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota.

Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.

Margelofsky, who is from Mayville, Wisconsin, was taken to a Twin Cities hospital via helicopter, where he remained as of Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe set up to support him.

The incident left Margelofsky paralyzed from the lower chest down.

“Although Cody does not have the capacity to respond to each and every one of you, the outpouring amount of love and support that he has received is greatly appreciated," the GoFundMe reads. "Cody has a great support system as he navigates his new way of life.”

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports.

As of Sunday, the fundraiser had raised around $43,000 of its $350,000 goal.