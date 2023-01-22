Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify is among the foremost digital music apps for Windows 10 and 11. However, some users encounter issues when they try to install the Spotify desktop app, among which is error code 18. The error code 18 message says, “The installer is unable to install Spotify because the files to write to are in use by another process.”

1 DAY AGO