Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Link Multiple Android Phones to WhatsApp
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has introduced new functionality to its Linked Devices feature that lets you connect more than one Android phone to your main account. Previously you could only use one phone with the feature.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Install VirtualBox on an Apple Silicon Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For years, VirtualBox was most Mac users' go-to choice for virtually running Windows, Linux, and other operating systems on their devices. However, following the transition from...
makeuseof.com
The 12 Best Apps for Remote Work
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Remote work is here to stay, so there's always a need for outstanding tools in the home office. However, to ensure seamless workflow and effective communication, it's necessary to rely on the right apps.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix the Default Gateway Is Not Available Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Default gateway is not available error affects your Internet connectivity and causes it to disconnect abruptly. This error can. affect individual apps or happen to...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Bluetooth on a Google Stadia Controller
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you bought a Google Stadia controller and joined the cloud gaming platform, you probably know that it is now retired. Subscribers were informed in the final quarter of 2022 of the impending demise of Google Stadia, and refunds processed.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Screen Recording Apps Without Time Limits or Watermarks
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen recordings are an excellent way to explain things easier, whether it's a how-to tutorial, an app demonstration, an online presentation, or an online meeting discussion. But most of the "free" screen recording tools have some restrictions or the other.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Spotify Error Code 18 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify is among the foremost digital music apps for Windows 10 and 11. However, some users encounter issues when they try to install the Spotify desktop app, among which is error code 18. The error code 18 message says, “The installer is unable to install Spotify because the files to write to are in use by another process.”
makeuseof.com
How to Use an Android Device to Monitor Your Network and Devices in Real Time
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to print a document on a network printer in another room, how do you know whether the printer is switched on or turned off?
makeuseof.com
How to Troubleshoot Apex Legends Crashing on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like most Battle Royale games, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches. These are understandable to an extent, but it gets frustrating when it crashes on every launch on your Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
Is Apple Working on a 15-Inch MacBook Air? Here's What We Know
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has been on a steady row of offering both consumers and professionals more options with its new lineup of Macs. Since the release of the 13-inch MacBook Air fitted with an M2 chip in 2022, rumors have been circulating that a 15-inch MacBook Air from Apple may be in the works.
makeuseof.com
Android Phone Not Receiving Calls? Here Are 9 Fixes to Try
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If your Android phone is not receiving calls, it can be due to poor network coverage. However, if you can make calls but not receive them, it is likely due to the enabled airplane and DND mode, incorrect network settings, or your device software isn't up-to-date.
makeuseof.com
Wine 8.0 Boosts Linux Gaming, 32-Bit App Support
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The developers of Wine have announced version 8.0 of the Linux Windows compatibility layer. The new version boosts support for 32-bit Windows apps on 64-bit machines as well as 3D graphics acceleration.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Contact on Telegram
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Telegram has paved its way among users as a freemium app for communication. It allows people to connect through phone numbers and usernames. You can add...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Fall Guys Connection Errors on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Connection errors are a real curse for online games like Fall Guys. Not only do they spoil the gaming mood, but they also stop you from continuing your ranked hot streak. Luckily, it's very easy to fix connection errors in Fall Guys.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Vertical Short-Form Videos With Adobe Premiere Rush
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Over the late 2010s and early 2020s, short-form video has become increasingly popular on social media. TikTok has captivated audiences worldwide, and other platforms—such as YouTube and Instagram—have also embraced the trend.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Apple TV 4K Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For anyone in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple TV 4K is a perfect streaming device for your living room. Along with all the TV shows and movies you can imagine, it is also a great way to enjoy other services like Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.
makeuseof.com
A Complete Guide to Microsoft Project Keyboard Shortcuts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Project is a powerful project management program that helps you plan and manage your projects. It provides you with the ability to create detailed timelines, assign tasks, manage resources, and share project status updates with stakeholders.
Comments / 0