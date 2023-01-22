ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

zip06.com

Dani Howard: ‘Mom’ of a Guilford ABC Host Family

Now in her third year as a Guilford A Better Chance (ABC) host mom, Dani Howard is a firm believer — and a fan — of Guilford’s ABC Host Families program. As a member of the Guilford ABC board, Dani also wants to help spread the news that there are openings for two additional host families to start in the fall of 2023.
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Famous ’80s rapper visits, inspires West Haven students

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — He may be one of the original pioneers of rap, but Darryl McDaniels is also a children’s book author. These days, he is bringing his anti-bullying message to schools across the country, including Bailey Middle School in West Haven. “I’m not smarter than you, I’m not even more talented than […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Famed RUN DMC Artist Darrell McDaniels Visits West Haven School

Fulfilling your dreams and living with a purpose - that was the message from Darrell McDaniels of the iconic hip hop group RUN DMC. He took the time to speak with 8th grade students in West Haven on Tuesday. Part of McDaniels' message was, "Take advantage and appreciate every educational...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
News 12

Made in Connecticut: Litchfield man turns wood into works of art

In this week's Made in Connecticut, News 12's Rebecca Surran introduces us to retired chemist Richard Heyes of Litchfield who has found a second act in woodturning. Heyes says he turned the hobby into a passion after buying a used lathe at an auction. He spins up everything from sculptures to dinnerware.
LITCHFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good

My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

West Haven neighborhood fed up with trash left illegally on streets

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in West Haven are fed up over illegal dumping on their streets — and one neighbor is now offering a reward for information.  David Killeen has lived in the Old Field Creek neighborhood for 15 years. He’s seen trash left in the marshes near his home.  “We see couches, […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Missing New Canaan Puppy Is Found [PHOTOS, UPDATED]

Jack Hellmann, Corbit’s owner, shared the following post with New Canaanite:. “Thanks to our amazing neighbors, the article in the New Canaanite, the kindness of people throughout New Canaan, and New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, Corbit is happily asleep at home after an afternoon pick-up at the Stamford Police Station/Animal Shelter. Our family could not be happier or more grateful. Our friends and neighbors mobilized and searched well into last night and at sunrise this morning, hiking trails with headlamps and walking every street in our area. Thanks to the New Canaanite article, we met a jogger at 7:00am who decided to run in our part of town just to help look for the puppy; and we met another individual at 7:30am who picked up his coffee at Starbucks and then scoured every corner of Watson-Symington— New Canaanites who we had never met before, just wanting to help. And finally, Officer Halm saw the article in the New Canaanite and recalled that Corbit might fit the description of a small dog reported in Stamford— so despite it being her day-off, she went to the shelter to confirm her hunch. She was right and we immediately received the phone call to pick him up this afternoon. While we would not recommend 22 hours of sleepless uncertainty while searching for a lost puppy, our appreciation for our New Canaan community is more profound than ever. Thank you.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
darienite.com

Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean

Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
DARIEN, CT
WTNH.com

New options emerge in digestive health treatment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new option is emerging regarding digestive health. Hartford HealthCare announced the opening of the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Institute, which focuses on managing digestive diseases and disorders with leading-edge treatments. To discuss the revolutionary institute, Dr. Bret Schipper, the co-physician-in-chief and vice president...
HARTFORD, CT
Inna D

Top dog names in New York City

Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

