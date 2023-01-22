Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
zip06.com
Dani Howard: ‘Mom’ of a Guilford ABC Host Family
Now in her third year as a Guilford A Better Chance (ABC) host mom, Dani Howard is a firm believer — and a fan — of Guilford’s ABC Host Families program. As a member of the Guilford ABC board, Dani also wants to help spread the news that there are openings for two additional host families to start in the fall of 2023.
Famous ’80s rapper visits, inspires West Haven students
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — He may be one of the original pioneers of rap, but Darryl McDaniels is also a children’s book author. These days, he is bringing his anti-bullying message to schools across the country, including Bailey Middle School in West Haven. “I’m not smarter than you, I’m not even more talented than […]
NBC Connecticut
Famed RUN DMC Artist Darrell McDaniels Visits West Haven School
Fulfilling your dreams and living with a purpose - that was the message from Darrell McDaniels of the iconic hip hop group RUN DMC. He took the time to speak with 8th grade students in West Haven on Tuesday. Part of McDaniels' message was, "Take advantage and appreciate every educational...
Eyewitness News
More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
F— Putin Truck Makes Visit to Interstate 84 in Danbury
On January 9th, 2023, an amazing message was shared on I-84 in Danbury. The message was attached to a trailer and it read "F--- Putin." A short video of the truck driving through the Hat City was posted to Youtube and Instagram by @rescueresponder. Normally, I'd go with the Captain...
‘Bluey’ live show coming to Connecticut
The live stage version of the popular children's television show, Bluey, is coming to Connecticut in March.
Waving a Sad Goodbye to Hartford’s Polish National Home
I was just flipping through social media, and I found sad news out of Hartford via the Facebook account of Little Poland, New Britain, Connecticut - The Polish National Home is gone, it's permanently shut down, and there was an auction held yesterday to sell off some of their items.
News 12
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield man turns wood into works of art
In this week's Made in Connecticut, News 12's Rebecca Surran introduces us to retired chemist Richard Heyes of Litchfield who has found a second act in woodturning. Heyes says he turned the hobby into a passion after buying a used lathe at an auction. He spins up everything from sculptures to dinnerware.
New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good
My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
News 12
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Enjoy Groundhog Day across the tri-state area
Groundhog Day can provide some great family fun and a silly break from the harsh winter. Enjoy these Groundhog Day events and meet some of the top animal weather prognosticators in the tri-state area!. Malverne Mel. Malverne Mel will return to Crossroads Farm for the 28th year to give his...
West Haven neighborhood fed up with trash left illegally on streets
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in West Haven are fed up over illegal dumping on their streets — and one neighbor is now offering a reward for information. David Killeen has lived in the Old Field Creek neighborhood for 15 years. He’s seen trash left in the marshes near his home. “We see couches, […]
newcanaanite.com
Missing New Canaan Puppy Is Found [PHOTOS, UPDATED]
Jack Hellmann, Corbit’s owner, shared the following post with New Canaanite:. “Thanks to our amazing neighbors, the article in the New Canaanite, the kindness of people throughout New Canaan, and New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, Corbit is happily asleep at home after an afternoon pick-up at the Stamford Police Station/Animal Shelter. Our family could not be happier or more grateful. Our friends and neighbors mobilized and searched well into last night and at sunrise this morning, hiking trails with headlamps and walking every street in our area. Thanks to the New Canaanite article, we met a jogger at 7:00am who decided to run in our part of town just to help look for the puppy; and we met another individual at 7:30am who picked up his coffee at Starbucks and then scoured every corner of Watson-Symington— New Canaanites who we had never met before, just wanting to help. And finally, Officer Halm saw the article in the New Canaanite and recalled that Corbit might fit the description of a small dog reported in Stamford— so despite it being her day-off, she went to the shelter to confirm her hunch. She was right and we immediately received the phone call to pick him up this afternoon. While we would not recommend 22 hours of sleepless uncertainty while searching for a lost puppy, our appreciation for our New Canaan community is more profound than ever. Thank you.”
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
darienite.com
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
WTNH.com
New options emerge in digestive health treatment
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new option is emerging regarding digestive health. Hartford HealthCare announced the opening of the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Institute, which focuses on managing digestive diseases and disorders with leading-edge treatments. To discuss the revolutionary institute, Dr. Bret Schipper, the co-physician-in-chief and vice president...
Top dog names in New York City
Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
Eyewitness News
Wolcott police seek man who fled vet after dropping off injured dog
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police said they’re looking for a man who dropped off a dog to the Wolcott Vet on Tuesday afternoon. The man said he found the dog, which was in very bad shape, on the side of Route 69 in town. “After the vets brought the...
Comments / 0