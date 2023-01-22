Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
For UW Football, It's Been a Time for Legacy Offers, Hard Decisions
Four players have family considerations weighing on Husky connections.
Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason
The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Huskies Have One Letuligasenoa, Are Pursuing Smaller Version
Boogie Letuligasenoa is a young San Diego edge rusher with a UW scholarship offer.
Comments / 0