This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
Tuition Assistance Options For Non-Traditional Age Students
About half of the students in the Tulsa area pursuing higher education are not traditional-aged students. Many are adults that decided to go back to school while also working full-time. Several Tulsa companies actually offer tuition assistance to make school more affordable. Doctor Sarah Wyatt with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined News On 6 to discuss how workers can take advantage of these programs.
Safari Joe's H20 under new ownership
Safari Joe’s H2O has gone through countless changes over the years. From Big Splash to Safari Joe’s H2O and now, a new name — Paradise Beach Waterpark.
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
Artists salvage dumped artwork, supplies outside of now closed ahha
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, a social media post alerted artists to a dumpster filled to the brim with artist supplies, and artwork amidst some trash outside what had once been the ahha building in downtown Tulsa. On Nov. 3, 2022, ahha announced that it would...
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
Safari Joe’s closes, making way for Paradise Beach Waterpark
TULSA, Okla. — Safari Joe’s has sat at the corner of E. 21st Street and S. Yale since 2015. However, the park came under new management in Dec. 2022. What was once Safari Joe’s H20 will now be Paradise Beach Waterpark, which is locally owned and operated.
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
Hall of Fame Inductees - Roy Jackson and Herchel Avra - A Life of Beautiful Music
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Two outstanding musicians, Herchel Avra and Roy Jackson, were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Educators Hall of Fame on January 19, 2023. Each gave touching acceptance speeches sharing a life ballad of love and dedication to music kept in motion by the steady rhythm of support from spouses, Carolyn Avra and Connie Jackson.
Winter Weather Sweeps Across Parts Of Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Tulsa Boys’ Home asking community to step up, foster kids in need
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys’ Home in Sand Springs is calling on the community to step up and give homes to kids in need. They’re working to gather their own group of foster parents and said the need is steadily increasing. A drop in the...
Tulsa police: Local shop broken into for third time by 'serial burglar'
The owner of Yum Eats and Sweets says within three months, her store has been burglarized three times. Police say the same person is likely to blame for multiple burglaries.
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
Circle Cinema Invites Live Donkeys Into Lobby As Part Of Film Experience
Some Circle Cinema moviegoers got a surprise visit with their movie on Sunday. The theater had two live donkeys in the lobby for guests to meet and pet ahead of screening the Polish film "E-O", which is about the world through the eyes of a donkey. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue...
Tulsa High School Student Writes Book On Impact Of Bullying
A Tulsa high school student can now add "author" to her list of achievements. She recently published a children’s book to help others who have experienced bullying. JaLyn Halpine, 18, says she wanted to write a book to help others with their self-esteem with hopes that people could learn more about the impact of bullying.
Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months
A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months. Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday. Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same...
Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect
Cale Fugate was a safety on the Spartans' last two state championship teams and even won District Player of the Year.
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
