ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tuition Assistance Options For Non-Traditional Age Students

About half of the students in the Tulsa area pursuing higher education are not traditional-aged students. Many are adults that decided to go back to school while also working full-time. Several Tulsa companies actually offer tuition assistance to make school more affordable. Doctor Sarah Wyatt with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined News On 6 to discuss how workers can take advantage of these programs.
TULSA, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Artists salvage dumped artwork, supplies outside of now closed ahha

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, a social media post alerted artists to a dumpster filled to the brim with artist supplies, and artwork amidst some trash outside what had once been the ahha building in downtown Tulsa. On Nov. 3, 2022, ahha announced that it would...
TULSA, OK
FireRescue1

4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Hall of Fame Inductees - Roy Jackson and Herchel Avra - A Life of Beautiful Music

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Two outstanding musicians, Herchel Avra and Roy Jackson, were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Educators Hall of Fame on January 19, 2023. Each gave touching acceptance speeches sharing a life ballad of love and dedication to music kept in motion by the steady rhythm of support from spouses, Carolyn Avra and Connie Jackson.
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Winter Weather Sweeps Across Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa High School Student Writes Book On Impact Of Bullying

A Tulsa high school student can now add "author" to her list of achievements. She recently published a children’s book to help others who have experienced bullying. JaLyn Halpine, 18, says she wanted to write a book to help others with their self-esteem with hopes that people could learn more about the impact of bullying.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy