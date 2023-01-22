Read full article on original website
Related
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight
Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'
Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
UFC champ Jamahal Hill had the perfect response to Jiri Prochazka's viral 'I'm coming' video
Within minutes of Jamahal Hill dominating Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 this past Saturday, the UFC’s official Twitter account posted a message to Hill from former champ Jiri Prochazka that went viral. In the video, Prochazka is somewhere in the woods while...
sportszion.com
“It would be perfect” Sean O’Malley proposes interim title bout vs Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 to keep the division moving
Sean O’Malley isn’t content with waiting, so he requested a fight to keep the division moving. In an earlier interview, he proposed an interim title bout between him and Henry Cejudo at UFC 285. Furthermore, Aljamain Sterling has no objections to the matchup as long as Cejudo makes...
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
MMAmania.com
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Warm Body World Tour continues against former Bellator bruiser on Feb. 25
Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will continue his Warm Body World Tour against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather...
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
sportszion.com
“That’s it?” Ariel Helwani blasts Dana White, UFC for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Trilogy announcement for UFC 286
There’s a lot going on in the UFC right now, but Ariel Helwani says the forthcoming trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman deserves more attention from Dana White. White confirmed Ngannou’s departure from the promotion during his most recent press conference because the two parties were unable...
sportszion.com
“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul
A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Lauren Murphy fights off corner criticism after rough UFC 283 loss: ‘Miss me with this double standard B.S.’
Lauren Murphy has had it with the reactions to her loss this past weekend in Brazil. “Lucky” made the trip to Rio de Janeiro for a big UFC 283 flyweight bout against her fellow one-time title challenger in the weight class, Jessica Andrade. Unfortunately, the result was a brutal one as Murphy was battered for three straight rounds by the former strawweight champion en route to a unanimous decision loss.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades for massive Raw is XXX anniversary event
WWE will celebrate 30 years of Raw on Monday night with the special Raw is XXX event. The event features a stacked lineup of matches as well as the promise of appearances from many WWE legends. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry "The King"...
sportszion.com
“If that’s where you’re at in life then you’re too far gone” UFC welterweight Randy Brown calls Andrew Tate’s ‘Top G’ courses “weird as hell”
In the wake of Andrew Tate’s arrest for crimes like money laundering, human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, the former professional kickboxer has been the target of widespread criticism and allegations. Recently, UFC fighter Randy Brown turned to Twitter in order to bash Tate. On December 29 in Romania,...
MMAmania.com
Sage Northcutt set for MMA return after suffering broken face in ONE Championship debut
ONE Championship announced today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that Northcutt (11-3) will take on Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, in a 170-pound Lightweight affair. The event will mark ONE’s first time in the United States with the action taking place in Denver, Colorado.
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
Dan Hooker Announces He’s Fighting Jalin Turner At UFC 285: ‘Top 10 Baby!’
Lightweight fireworks are coming to Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Dan Hooker confirmed to The Mac Life that his next fight would be against no other than #10 ranked Jalin Turner. The bout is the latest addition to a stacked UFC 285 card, which takes place on March 4th. Hooker will...
Comments / 0