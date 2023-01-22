ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight

Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'

Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”

Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
sportszion.com

“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul

A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Lauren Murphy fights off corner criticism after rough UFC 283 loss: ‘Miss me with this double standard B.S.’

Lauren Murphy has had it with the reactions to her loss this past weekend in Brazil. “Lucky” made the trip to Rio de Janeiro for a big UFC 283 flyweight bout against her fellow one-time title challenger in the weight class, Jessica Andrade. Unfortunately, the result was a brutal one as Murphy was battered for three straight rounds by the former strawweight champion en route to a unanimous decision loss.
sportszion.com

“If that’s where you’re at in life then you’re too far gone” UFC welterweight Randy Brown calls Andrew Tate’s ‘Top G’ courses “weird as hell”

In the wake of Andrew Tate’s arrest for crimes like money laundering, human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, the former professional kickboxer has been the target of widespread criticism and allegations. Recently, UFC fighter Randy Brown turned to Twitter in order to bash Tate. On December 29 in Romania,...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions

A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.

