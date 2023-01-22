Read full article on original website
Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress
In the wake of two mass shootings in California, President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, just a few months after he signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation that fell short of banning the deadly weapons. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., killing 11 and wounding several others. And on Monday, seven people were killed in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay in Northern California. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified the weapon used in the Monterey Park mass shooting as a semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon, but a description...
The Secret Service analyzed 173 mass casualty attacks. Here's what they found.
Nearly three-quarters of assailants used guns to carry out mass-casualty attacks between 2016 and 2020, according to a study released by the federal government Wednesday. Over one-third of the attackers experienced unstable housing within two decades of their attack. And nearly one-quarter shared "final communications" in the run-up to launching them, including calling people to say goodbye, authoring suicide notes, and posting manifestos online.The 72-page report, authored by the U.S. The Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center, analyzed 173 incidents that resulted in three or more individuals injured or killed across public or semi-public spaces, including businesses, schools and houses of...
California rattled by multiple mass shootings
California residents have been shaken by a series of shootings, including one in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, in which 11 people were killed during Lunar New Year celebrations. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.
Gavin Newsom: Second Amendment becoming a "suicide pact"
Norah O'Donnell interviews California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited the grieving Monterey Park community. Not far from the dance hall where 11 people were killed in the mass shooting, Newsom tells CBS News "the Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact."
Second missing California hiker found; search for actor Julian Sands continues
Rescue personnel in Southern California have located a missing 75-year-old hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands remained missing.Jin Chung of Los Angeles was located Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday evening. He was taken to a hospital with "weather-related injuries and a leg injury," the sheriff's department said, but he was still able to walk out of the forest "with some assistance."Chung had been reported missing Sunday, according to the sheriff's department. He had carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them back at the...
Monterey Park shooting survivors, residents attend vigil for victims
A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said. The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...
Search for motive in Monterey Park rampage
Investigators in Monterey Park, California, are still working to understand what motivated the 72-year-old suspected gunman to open fire at a dance hall, killing 11. Detectives say a search of the suspect's home yielded hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a rifle, as well as evidence he was manufacturing his own silencers. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
