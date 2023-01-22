Nightwing #100 – DC went all out with this oversized issue, bringing back some previous Nightwing artists for a page or two, but also leaving Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo to do what they do best, and give us another great issue. Heartless breaks into Blüdhaven Private Prison, releasing all the inmates to rampage through the city. Dick manages to stop a number of them by appealing to their better nature, and enlists the Titans to help him deal with some of the powered criminals. This is an exciting issue, but what I like best about it is how Taylor uses this as a platform to discuss the evils of the for-profit prison complex and bail reform. He also sets Dick up with some new directions, as he decides to purchase the prison as a way of fixing it, and is given an even bigger task by Superman and Wonder Woman. I hope DC realizes just how magical this run is, and hope that Taylor is one of the people they consulted for this Dawn of DC initiative, as he really captures the sense of optimism that I think they’re going for in his writing. Redondo is also a superstar – this is one of the best comics on the stands right now.

2 DAYS AGO