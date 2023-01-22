Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway
Throughout his five seasons spent in the NHL, Jordan Greenway has become a known presence in the lineup for many reasons. The first is his size, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds. Thanks in large part to his size, he is also known as a very solid power forward who can create offense with his above-average skill set. Safe to say, he would certainly gain the interest of many teams around the league, and he’s believed to be on the block.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
NHL
Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators issued a statement today regarding the health of assistant coach Bob Jones. "A devoted member of our family, Bob Jones, has been diagnosed with ALS," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "Bob and his family's wishes are to take the courageous step of making his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease."
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
NHL
WINNING HAND!
Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raises more than $425,000 for charity. The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker...
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
NHL
Louie DeBrusk talks McDavid, Bruins on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Other topics include Devils at Trade Deadline, All-Star Game lines. Louie DeBrusk knows he's in a fortunate position these days. Not only is the former NHL player a television analyst for the Edmonton Oilers, his son, Jake, is a forward for the Boston Bruins. "I'm not complaining, that's for sure,"...
NHL
Pens to Wear Green Warmup Jerseys On Saturday to Support 'Sports Matter'
The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation developed 'Sports Matter' to support and save youth sports teams. On Saturday, January 28, the Pittsburgh Penguins will wear green warmup jerseys before their 7:00 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks in partnership with The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program. Since 2014,...
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
NHL
BriseBois gives annual mid-season media address
With the Tampa Bay Lightning just past the halfway point of the 2022-23 regular season, Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois met with members of the media on Tuesday and offered his perspective on the first half of the year, the upcoming trade deadline and more. Through 41 games this season,...
NHL
Canucks sport rabbit warmup jerseys in honor of Lunar New Year
The Vancouver Canucks hopped into the Lunar New Year in style. The Canucks wore special warmup jerseys that celebrated the Year of the Rabbit before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Trevor Lai, an award-winning local artist, designed the jerseys. The red warmups played off...
NHL
Avalanche Collect Sixth-Straight Win with 3-2 Score Over Capitals
Colorado earned its sixth-straight victory as they defeated Washington 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Colorado Avalanche kicked off a three-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 26-17-3 on the season and has won six-straight games. For the Avalanche,...
NHL
2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com
The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate, with three from each division joining the players who were selected by the NHL hockey operations department Jan. 5.
