John Mayer announces 2023 solo acoustic tour, promises to preview new music
John Mayer is going solo. Mayer, 45, is embarking on his first acoustic tour, "featuring solo performances leaning heavily on the singer's acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a press release shared Thursday. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine...
Sylvia Syms, 'The Queen' and 'Ice Cold in Alex' star, dies at 89: 'She has lived an amazing life'
LONDON — Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including "Ice Cold in Alex" and "Victim," has died, her family said Friday. She was 89. Syms' children said she "died peacefully" on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers. "She has lived...
SNL addresses killing of Tyre Nichols in rare serious moment for comedy show
Saturday Night Live addressed the killing of Tyre Nichols in a rare serious moment for the sketch show.Earlier this week, the unarmed 29-year-old died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, who have all been charged with second-degree murder.In the footage, Nichols is pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by the officers, who are later seen bragging about the arrest.You can follow live updates following the video’s release here.On Saturday (29 January), SNL kicked off with a sketch showing cast member Mikey Day playing American lawyer Merrick Garland to discuss a matter of subjects.These included the “classified papers” that were found...
Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' video, Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and more new releases out now
New Music Friday features Sam Smith's album, "Gloria." Also out: a new Taylor Swift music video, Lil Yachty's LP and a single from Fall Out Boy.
Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of influential band Television, dies at 73
NEW YORK – Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded...
Taylor Swift casts trans model in 'Lavender Haze' music video: 'Thank you for being an ally'
We met her at midnight, and she didn't disappoint. Taylor Swift released a music video for "Lavender Haze" on Friday, her latest off new album "Midnights" released in October. Swift wrote and directed the video, which included all things lavender – but more importantly, a groundbreaking co-star. Swift cast...
'Shotgun Wedding:' Critics give mixed reviews for Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com
JLo is walking down the aisle on-screen, again. After 2001's "The Wedding Planner," 2005's "Monster-in-Law," 2022's "Marry Me" and her real wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is back in 2023 with "Shotgun Wedding," now streaming on Prime Video. The movie stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel, who play a couple...
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal to make 'SNL' hosting debut with musical guest Coldplay
After fighting off vicious Clickers, Pedro Pascal's 30 Rock debut should be a piece of non-fungal cake. The Chilean actor, who plays apocalypse survivor Joel Miller on HBO's "The Last of Us," will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 4, the actor confirmed on Instagram Thursday. Rock band Coldplay will serve as the musical guest on next week's episode, marking the group's seventh performance on the NBC sketch comedy series.
'Poker Face': Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne offer fun ride with old-fashioned detective show
Are you ready for another murder-of-the-week TV show?. Rian Johnson has had great success playing with the murder mystery genre in his "Knives Out" films, so it was seemingly only a matter of time before he came for the TV detective drama. The director, fresh off "Glass Onion: A Knives...
Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana review – bold, funny and gloriously flawed voices of New York
The apartment building provides an arresting riposte to the perception that urban living grows ever more atomised, not least in New York City. It also makes an irresistible backdrop for fiction writers and Sidik Fofana’s bravura debut, Stories from the Tenants Downstairs, shows just why that might be. Comprising...
Katharine McPhee reveals she 'would love to have another baby' with David Foster
Katharine McPhee is loving mom life since welcoming her first child with her husband, record producer David Foster — and she says she wants to keep growing their family. "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," the singer-actress revealed to fellow "American Idol" alum Jennifer Hudson in a clip from "The Jennifer Hudson Show" published online Friday.
‘Nepo babies’ claim their parentage is overblown. Truth is, they’re helped all the way | Martha Gill
From Kaia Gerber to Lily-Rose Depp, celebrity offspring are making a mockery of meritocracy
