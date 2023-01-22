ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Mayer announces 2023 solo acoustic tour, promises to preview new music

John Mayer is going solo. Mayer, 45, is embarking on his first acoustic tour, "featuring solo performances leaning heavily on the singer's acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a press release shared Thursday. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SNL addresses killing of Tyre Nichols in rare serious moment for comedy show

Saturday Night Live addressed the killing of Tyre Nichols in a rare serious moment for the sketch show.Earlier this week, the unarmed 29-year-old died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, who have all been charged with second-degree murder.In the footage, Nichols is pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by the officers, who are later seen bragging about the arrest.You can follow live updates following the video’s release here.On Saturday (29 January), SNL kicked off with a sketch showing cast member Mikey Day playing American lawyer Merrick Garland to discuss a matter of subjects.These included the “classified papers” that were found...
MEMPHIS, TN
'Shotgun Wedding:' Critics give mixed reviews for Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com

JLo is walking down the aisle on-screen, again. After 2001's "The Wedding Planner," 2005's "Monster-in-Law," 2022's "Marry Me" and her real wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is back in 2023 with "Shotgun Wedding," now streaming on Prime Video. The movie stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel, who play a couple...
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal to make 'SNL' hosting debut with musical guest Coldplay

After fighting off vicious Clickers, Pedro Pascal's 30 Rock debut should be a piece of non-fungal cake. The Chilean actor, who plays apocalypse survivor Joel Miller on HBO's "The Last of Us," will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 4, the actor confirmed on Instagram Thursday. Rock band Coldplay will serve as the musical guest on next week's episode, marking the group's seventh performance on the NBC sketch comedy series.
Katharine McPhee reveals she 'would love to have another baby' with David Foster

Katharine McPhee is loving mom life since welcoming her first child with her husband, record producer David Foster — and she says she wants to keep growing their family. "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," the singer-actress revealed to fellow "American Idol" alum Jennifer Hudson in a clip from "The Jennifer Hudson Show" published online Friday.

