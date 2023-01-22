ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Marconews.com

Florida Supreme Court in no hurry to shape future of abortion in state

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Supreme Court will review a new, 15-week abortion law that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers are considering making even tougher, but justices set a schedule that likely delays a decision on its constitutionality until much later this year. The deadlines for filing briefs in...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid

LANSING, Mich.. — (AP) — Just three months ago, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Washington, fighting an expensive campaign for reelection in a Michigan district that Republicans were sure they could retake. That was all a distant memory recently as Slotkin sat...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy