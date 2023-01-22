Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings agree to contract length
Dylan Larkin is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap' in contract negotiations between Larkin's camp and the Red Wings. In fact, according to a source of Pagnotta, the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” That being said, Ansar Khan of MLive recently reported that Larkin and the Red Wings have agreed to the length of a potential contract, but they are off on the money.
Yardbarker
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
NHL
Canucks ready to 'start something fresh' with Tocchet as coach
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as Canucks coach Sunday, less than 16 hours after Boudreau fought back tears on the bench and with the media following a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Tocchet ran his first practice Monday and admitted there isn't much time to implement all the system changes he's looking to make prior to making his debut with Vancouver on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW), but his players seemed willing to try a different approach after losing 10 of their past 11 games in regulation.
Detroit Tigers release broadcast schedule for Spring Training games
We are just a month away from the Detroit Tigers kicking off their 2023 campaign in Lakeland, Florida. Spring training will begin on February 25 at 1:05 P.M. against the 2022 runner-up Philadelphia Phillies. Why it Matters:. The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2023 season after a relatively quiet off-season....
Will Cuylle’s hometown NHL debut gives Rangers needed physical boost
Will Cuylle will make his NHL debut with the Rangers Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs in front of his friends and family in his home city of Toronto. Sometimes, the story naturally unfolds better than it could’ve ever been written. This is one of those times, as Cuylle prepares to begin his NHL career two years, three months and 20 days after the Rangers traded Lias Andersson to the Kings for the right to draft the big-bodied winger in 2020. It may be the birth of Cuylle’s career, but the Rangers’ corresponding move indicated the potential downfall of another. In addition...
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions‘ defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Colt Keith: The Hidden Gem in the Detroit Tigers Farm System at third base
Tigers' farm system boasts top 3B prospect. The Detroit Tigers farm system has a few hidden gems, including a third baseman named to MLB.com's top-10 third basemen list. Colt Keith, a left-handed bat and fifth-round selection by the Tigers in 2020, is expected to make his MLB debut in 2024 but could potentially press the issue in 2023.
Why Steve Yzerman Must Sign Dylan Larkin to Secure Red Wings’ Future
The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a rebuild, but one key piece of the puzzle is still missing: re-signing captain Dylan Larkin. The forward is in the final year of his contract and talks with the team have not yet produced a deal. However, as the trade deadline approaches and the team's future hangs in the balance, re-signing Larkin should be a top priority for general manager Steve Yzerman.
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Unbelievable Play: 106 Receptions In 2 Years
Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s Unbelievable Play: St. Brown, wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, made one of the most memorable catches of the year during Week 18's game against the Green Bay Packers. The catch, which he managed to squeeze between his legs on first-and-10 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, played a crucial role in the Lions' 20-16 win.
USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field
After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
Damian Lillard drops 60 points against Jazz, narrowly misses career-high after wild third quarter run
Damian Lillard went off on Wednesday night at the Moda Center. It just wasn't quite enough to set a new career-high. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard dropped 60 points in the Trail Blazers' 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz. It marked the 15th 50-point game in his career, which is the sixth-most in NBA history, and the fourth time in his career he’s had at least 60 points, the third-most in NBA history.
Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl
Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
Former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter named candidate for NFL gig
Which NFL gig is former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter a candidate for?. If you are a Detroit Lions fan, you almost certainly remember Jim Bob Cooter. Cooter, if you recall, served as the offensive coordinator in Det 2015-2018 before being fired. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cooter is a candidate to land another NFL gig. Cooter served as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.
Tracy Walker drops videos that will fire up Detroit Lions’ fans
Heading into the 2022 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions‘ defense would take a big step forward from where it was in 2021. Unfortunately, during their Week 3 matchup against Minnesota Vikings, safety Tracy Walker suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Losing Walker was a huge blow to the defense as he was not only one of the team captains, but he was the leader in a very young secondary.
NFL exec says Detroit Lions could do damage in 2023 NFL Playoffs
Though the Detroit Lions finished the 2022 NFL regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league by winning eight of their final ten games, it was not quite enough to get them into the playoffs. One reason why the Lions were able to finish the season with a 9-7 record was the play of quarterback Jared Goff, who was pretty much flawless over the last couple of months of the season.
