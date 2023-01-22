Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
nbcboston.com
University of New Hampshire Student Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Crash
A University of New Hampshire student was seriously injured when he was struck by a car driven by another student while attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night. Durham police said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Main Street.
WMUR.com
Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
7-year-old boy badly beaten in Manchester, N.H. has died
Jaevion Riley's father, Murtadah Mohammad, was arrested last week. A 7-year-old boy from Manchester, N.H. who was severely beaten and suffered “significant burns to his face and body” last week died Tuesday, according to police. The boy, Jaevion Riley, was brought to a local hospital after police were...
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
WMUR.com
16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety
CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
mynbc5.com
Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire
MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
WCAX
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
WMUR.com
Fire destroys Rochester home; police officer helps residents, their pets to safety
A Rochester family is safe thanks to the quick actions of a police officer. Two people and a pet made it out of this fire after hearing the smoke alarms go off. The fire happened on Old Dover Road Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A police officer used a fire...
newportdispatch.com
Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH
MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
NECN
‘We Aren't Giving Up, Honey': Search for Missing Brookfield Woman Hits 2 Weeks
The search mission for missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman Brittany Tee resumed Tuesday in the Worcester County community, two weeks after the 35-year-old was last seen, but she wasn't found in several bodies of water. Not giving up hope on finding her, friends and family were set to hold a vigil...
WMUR.com
Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-89 in New Hampshire as car carrier crash was being cleared
WARNER, N.H. — There were white-out conditions in Warner Monday when a car carrier slid off Interstate 89 south. One of the vehicles on that fully-loaded truck rolled off and landed in the right lane. The truck driver has minor injuries. As that crash was being cleared, another truck...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man unable to instigate lethal fight despite hand gestures and jumping side to side
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
WCVB
Woman fatally struck while checking mail in Acton; hit-and-run driver contacts police
ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while collecting mail in Acton, sources told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos. Acton police, meanwhile, have announced that the driver who was involved in the pedestrian crash is now cooperating in their investigation. According...
17-year-old boy facing several charges after alleged armed kidnapping, carjacking
DRACUT, Mass. — Dracut Police arrested a 17-year-old Tewksbury boy who is facing several felony charges in connection with an alleged armed kidnapping and carjacking over the weekend. On Saturday around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm in the area of...
whdh.com
Police: NH man arrested after returning to McDonald’s with axe after being told restaurant was closed
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Webster, New Hampshire, is facing simple assault and trespassing charges after he allegedly confronted fast food employees with an axe, according to police in Manchester. Eric Mayville was arrested hours after officers were first called to the McDonald’s on Hanover Street late Sunday...
Comments / 0