Milford, NH

WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

University of New Hampshire Student Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Crash

A University of New Hampshire student was seriously injured when he was struck by a car driven by another student while attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night. Durham police said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Main Street.
DURHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
Boston

7-year-old boy badly beaten in Manchester, N.H. has died

Jaevion Riley's father, Murtadah Mohammad, was arrested last week. A 7-year-old boy from Manchester, N.H. who was severely beaten and suffered “significant burns to his face and body” last week died Tuesday, according to police. The boy, Jaevion Riley, was brought to a local hospital after police were...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety

CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
CHICHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire

MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH

MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA

