Minnesota’s Target Field to Host South Dakota St Football This Fall
South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football recently won their first ever National Championship, and with that comes some unique opportunities. On Tuesday, Target Field and the Minnesota Twins announced the big news that the Jacks will be featured on the big stage this Fall:. Bringing the best of college football to...
South Dakota State’s ‘Blessed’ Coach Stiegelmeier Talks Retirement on ‘Overtime’ on ESPN Sioux Falls
'Blessed beyond measure' is how Coach John Stiegelmeier describes his career and time spent in the coaching profession. On the Monday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, Coach Stiegelmeier discusses the recent news of his retirement as Head Coach of South Dakota State University Football. Here is the...
Another South Dakota State Jackrabbit Returning for 2023 Season
South Dakota State Jackrabbit football finished the 2022 season with the first-ever National Championship in program history. With the big win over the North Dakota State Bison and the ensuing retirement of longtime Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, many would assume the Jacks may lose a large contingent of their Juniors and Seniors to the NFL.
Sioux Falls Jefferson, Harrisburg Rise in Latest BKB Poll
We're right in the middle of the high school basketball season across our great state, and yet another week of rankings are out from the South Dakota media. Sioux Falls Jefferson and Harrisburg are among the biggest risers on the girls side, with both teams moving up a spot in the AA Rankings.
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: DaDa Gastropub ‘The Italian’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls!
Another Burger Battle Has Broke Out! This Time in the Hartford Area
Here in the Sioux Empire, the month of January has become synonymous with burger battles. There's a fierce, competitive, competition going on till the end of the month in downtown Sioux Falls between 32 different restaurants. And if that isn't enough to tantalize the tastebuds of every burger lover around...
Which Are the Ugliest Buildings in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But sometimes when an architect is designing a building, their hopes of creating something visually appealing to the masses can sometimes fall well short of the mark. In some cases, bold choices don't work. In other cases, a design is...
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Hot Dog! The Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Races Are On!
If you're a Sioux Falls Stampede fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year. If you're a Dachshund fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year! If you're a . . .well, you get the idea. This hilarious and heartwarming event has become a Sioux Falls tradition that draws hockey and dog lovers together.
Does This Sioux Falls Burger Battle Entry Taste Like A Big Mac?
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls!
Sioux Falls Installs New Population Signs – Now Over 200K Call SF Home
About a year ago, in January 2022, the City of Sioux Falls said that the city's population had surpassed 200,000 people. And people are still discovering the magic of Sioux Falls. Thousands more folks have joined us over the past year. And what has become a pretty frequent tradition, the...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
1Million Pounds Of Ice In The GIANT Minnesota Ice Maze [VIDEO]
You would think weekly snow storms would be enough to satisfy those who love the winter months. Not in Minnesota! Let's talk ice. Tucked into the suburb of Egan is an icy labyrinth known as the Minnesota Ice Maze. At the Viking Lakes complex visitors can explore this giant life-size...
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
Burger Battle Review: Falls Overlook Cafe’s ‘BCB Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Snow Alert Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota Beginning Thursday, January 19
The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone 3:...
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Sioux Falls Food Pantries and Food Programs
Hard times can hit anyone. A bit of bad luck can snowball and knock your life off kilter. There is no shame in getting a helping hand to whether the thought times and get back on track. If you find yourself in need of some food assistance, there are several...
