Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Another South Dakota State Jackrabbit Returning for 2023 Season

South Dakota State Jackrabbit football finished the 2022 season with the first-ever National Championship in program history. With the big win over the North Dakota State Bison and the ensuing retirement of longtime Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, many would assume the Jacks may lose a large contingent of their Juniors and Seniors to the NFL.
BROOKINGS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Hot Dog! The Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Races Are On!

If you're a Sioux Falls Stampede fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year. If you're a Dachshund fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year! If you're a . . .well, you get the idea. This hilarious and heartwarming event has become a Sioux Falls tradition that draws hockey and dog lovers together.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
