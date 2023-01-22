ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geddes, NY

Meet Winnie: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

DEWITT, N.Y. — This is Winnie! She's an adult cat with CNY Spay Neuter Assistance Program, known as CNY SNAP. Winnie was a stray before she was brought to CNY SNAP seven months ago. She has no special needs. Winnie is spayed, microchipped, and up to date with her...
DEWITT, NY
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
The 5 Best Places to Camp in New York State

When you think of New York you may think of the hustle and bustle of downtown New York City. But if you want to get away from the bright lights and city life, New York has many peaceful, beautiful retreats, right near the city and in New York State. Pack your sleeping bag or back out the camper, here are the 5 best places to camp in New York this summer!
NEW JERSEY STATE
How Old Is Too Old To Shovel Snow In New York?

As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks. How do you know that you are too old to shovel? Well according to new research, if you are my age, 45, you are too old to shovel. Thank goodness I have a 17-year-old son to do most of the work.
NEW YORK STATE
How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?

It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
UTICA, NY

