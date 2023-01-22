As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks. How do you know that you are too old to shovel? Well according to new research, if you are my age, 45, you are too old to shovel. Thank goodness I have a 17-year-old son to do most of the work.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO