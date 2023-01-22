Read full article on original website
Related
When Do the Augustana Baseball & Softball Seasons Start?
We're midway through the College Basketball season, with plenty of madness still to come. College Baseball and Softball are both right around the corner, with first pitches for area programs coming up in just over a week. Augustana Baseball will open the season in a premier destination: Hawaii. The season...
South Dakota State’s ‘Blessed’ Coach Stiegelmeier Talks Retirement on ‘Overtime’ on ESPN Sioux Falls
'Blessed beyond measure' is how Coach John Stiegelmeier describes his career and time spent in the coaching profession. On the Monday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, Coach Stiegelmeier discusses the recent news of his retirement as Head Coach of South Dakota State University Football. Here is the...
Another Burger Battle Has Broke Out! This Time in the Hartford Area
Here in the Sioux Empire, the month of January has become synonymous with burger battles. There's a fierce, competitive, competition going on till the end of the month in downtown Sioux Falls between 32 different restaurants. And if that isn't enough to tantalize the tastebuds of every burger lover around...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: DaDa Gastropub ‘The Italian’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost
The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
Sioux Falls Jefferson, Harrisburg Rise in Latest BKB Poll
We're right in the middle of the high school basketball season across our great state, and yet another week of rankings are out from the South Dakota media. Sioux Falls Jefferson and Harrisburg are among the biggest risers on the girls side, with both teams moving up a spot in the AA Rankings.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Hot Dog! The Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Races Are On!
If you're a Sioux Falls Stampede fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year. If you're a Dachshund fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year! If you're a . . .well, you get the idea. This hilarious and heartwarming event has become a Sioux Falls tradition that draws hockey and dog lovers together.
Does This Sioux Falls Burger Battle Entry Taste Like A Big Mac?
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Sioux Falls Installs New Population Signs – Now Over 200K Call SF Home
About a year ago, in January 2022, the City of Sioux Falls said that the city's population had surpassed 200,000 people. And people are still discovering the magic of Sioux Falls. Thousands more folks have joined us over the past year. And what has become a pretty frequent tradition, the...
Burger Battle Review: Falls Overlook Cafe’s ‘BCB Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’
You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
Sioux Falls Food Pantries and Food Programs
Hard times can hit anyone. A bit of bad luck can snowball and knock your life off kilter. There is no shame in getting a helping hand to whether the thought times and get back on track. If you find yourself in need of some food assistance, there are several...
Burger Battle Review: Five Guys’ ‘Wonder Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Gigantic Sioux Falls Farm Show Returns to the Denny!
This annual, gigantic, three-day exposition will offer thousands of ag producers from the tri-state area and beyond, the chance to check out over 320 exhibitors who will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services. All of the exhibitors and seminars can be found at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in...
Which Are the Ugliest Buildings in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But sometimes when an architect is designing a building, their hopes of creating something visually appealing to the masses can sometimes fall well short of the mark. In some cases, bold choices don't work. In other cases, a design is...
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours. George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM. Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Parkston School District - Closed. Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours. Scotland...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0