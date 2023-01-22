🤣🤣🤣 company always have problems, they turning more into a social services agency than a transit agency, they do more for the homeless & kids than they protect their workers, that company has been poorly ran over the last 15yrs
I worked in large maintenance shops for 50 years and SEPTA is in a continuing contest with the city of Philadelphia who can do the least maintenance. SEPTA maintenance bosses should be fired and replaced with qualified people who can perform basic necessary maintenance. I laugh when I hear the L trains are running late because they are having problems with track switches every winter. da install heaters like modern cities do . Amazing SEPTA had more cold weather problems then locations that have a lot more cold temperatures. Several times the SEPTA Forrest Gump s decided to replace light bulbs at very busy Frankford Transportation Center walkways & steps during busy evening rush hours. Have been in an L car that had 3 broken doors early Monday morning and still not repaired 4 days latter.
