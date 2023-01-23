'Don't know how I'm going to go on': Grandmother heartbroken by death of Fayetteville 1-year-old

A 1-year-old was found dead in a Fayetteville apartment, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

"I have so many memories from over the last year," the baby's grandmother Lekilla Smith said battling through the heartbreak. "She stayed with me a lot; when I wasn't working, she was here with me. That was my baby--she was like that baby girl I never had. I just don't know how I'm going to go on without her."

It happened at Mount Sinai Homes on Blue Street. Early Sunday morning multiple first responders arrived at the apartment complex to investigate.

Homicide detectives were in charge of the case, but no further details have been released about the child's death.

The child's grandmother identified her as Keyanna Swinson.

Fayetteville Police Department said the medical examiner would be involved in the case and release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

The 1-year-old's mother and father were detained and taken to the police station for questioning.