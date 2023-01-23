ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

'Don't know how I'm going to go on': Grandmother heartbroken by death of Fayetteville 1-year-old

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFN4m_0kNOrr9A00

A 1-year-old was found dead in a Fayetteville apartment, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

"I have so many memories from over the last year," the baby's grandmother Lekilla Smith said battling through the heartbreak. "She stayed with me a lot; when I wasn't working, she was here with me. That was my baby--she was like that baby girl I never had. I just don't know how I'm going to go on without her."

It happened at Mount Sinai Homes on Blue Street. Early Sunday morning multiple first responders arrived at the apartment complex to investigate.

Homicide detectives were in charge of the case, but no further details have been released about the child's death.

The child's grandmother identified her as Keyanna Swinson.

Fayetteville Police Department said the medical examiner would be involved in the case and release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

The 1-year-old's mother and father were detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

Comments / 16

Teresa Nunnery
7d ago

Lord, please give strength to this family. Don't know what's happened, but may this child RIP, and the truth comes out.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
9
sheetkicker
6d ago

my sympathy and prayers are for this innocent child. Not for anyone who may have had anything to do with its early demise. when will people learn that children are our future. they need to be nurtured and taught to do their best to improve our world when they take over.not to be part of what's destroying it.this is what's been happening in our less privileged families. we're too consumed with hate, racism and everything negativeand not what we should be doing. preparing them for success and not failure. so no, I'm not praying for the parents or family members who allowed anything to happen to this child who could have been a pivotal part of our world's future. r.i.p. baby.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
fox44news.com

13-week-old baby found safe, mother in custody

KEMP, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother and child have been found, according to the Kemp Police Department. Abigail Margaret Williams, along with her son Xyavier Calliste, were found in North Carolina at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. With assistance from the Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Department, Williams and Calliste were picked up at a bus terminal in town.
KEMP, TX
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy