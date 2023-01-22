Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
NFL: Eagles player says his car was stolen in Philadelphia after victory over Giants
Less than 48 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles laid a beating on the rival New York Giants in Saturday’s divisional round playoff contest, one Eagles player is reportedly without his wheels. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson took to social media on Monday to announce that his Kia had been stolen in the “city of brotherly love”.
NFL Draft 2023: Jets pass on QB but upgrade offense in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
The New York Jets don’t know who will be the starting quarterback in 2023. But whoever that is, he will have a shiny, new toy to play with, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who’s out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. Want...
Jets offensive coordinator search could lead to ex-Eagles assistant
The New York Jets need an offensive coordinator after firing Mike LaFleur. Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich needs a job. That led ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler to put one and one together. And yes, he came up with two. Was told Jets also could talk with Frank Reich,...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants get help for Daniel Jones in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
It was just a matter of time. ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. This year, the New York Giants are selecting at No. 25 after qualifying for the playoffs as a wild card and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.
NFL playoffs: Tickets still available to see the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (1-29-23)
Want to see the San Francisco 49ers battle the host Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFC Championship game of the NFL playoffs?. Tickets are still available at Vividseats.com. Prices start at $474 and escalate to more than $16,000 depending on how close to the field you sit. Kickoff is Sunday...
