Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
"Very good for the Lakers” - Draymond Green hails Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Rui Hachimura amid playoff quest
Draymond Green gets vocal on how Rui Hachimura could be a great asset for the LA Lakers after landing at his dream destination.
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Steve Kerr Thinks Players Don't Play Good Defense Because Of Stephen Curry And The Rules In The NBA
Steve Kerr was asked about defense not being played in the NBA anymore and he thinks that the rules in the NBA and Stephen Curry have played a part in it.
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Yardbarker
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
Penny Hardaway And Chris Webber Went To Michael Jordan's Room And Took Shoes, T-Shirts, And Earnings After They Played Against The 1992 Dream Team
Penny Hardaway and Chris Webber played against Michael Jordan and the Dream Team in scrimmages when they were in college. They took a lot of stuff from MJ after one of those games.
Breaking: Prominent NBA Analyst Has Been Fired
A prominent NBA analyst has reportedly been fired following harassment allegations, according to a report by the New York Post. The Post reported on Monday afternoon that radio analyst Brendan Brown has been let go. "Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Can Accept Media's Criticism But Only On One Condition
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reveals Michael Jordan needs one condition to be met by the media before criticizing him.
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
“He told me that I should shake Kobe’s hand and let bygones be bygones” - Shaq on how Bill Russell advised him to end his beef with Kobe
One of the biggest reasons why Kobe and Shaq made up was because of the great Bill Russell, who encouraged O’Neal to make the first move.
Comments / 7