Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Inside the Magic
Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure
Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor
Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
disneyfoodblog.com
An Animal Kingdom Thrill Ride and 7 Other Attractions That Are CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopened in Magic Kingdom on January 14th, but several other attractions remain closed at the parks. Some shows, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and more will be closed at Disney World, and you’ll want to know what’s going to be unavailable during your upcoming trip. Check out everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World next week here!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World
When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today
People Are Selling ‘Splash Mountain Water’ on eBay After Permanent Ride Closure at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom closed permanently last night to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some people are taking advantage of others’ emotional connections to the attraction by auctioning off “Splash Mountain water” on eBay. There are more than 20 listings from a...
Splash Mountain ride at Disney World now closed over ‘racist’ “Song of the South” film
FLORIDA – A famous ride at Disney World is now closed. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom officially shut down on Sunday after the company says its ties to “Song of the South” film is inappropriate and racist. People waited in long lines over the weekend to get...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Date Announced, Full Menu Revealed for Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney has announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, 2023. They also released the new restaurant’s full menu. Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Radiator Springs Racers Reopens at Disney California Adventure After Refurbishment
Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure has reopened following a refurbishment. The ride was supposed to reopen on January 23 but remained closed through January 24. Today, January 25, guests were racing through the desert again. Radiator Springs Racers closed for over a week last summer...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 1/21/23 (50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie, Test Seat Backdrop Installed Near TRON Lightcycle Run, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on spending the morning at Magic Kingdom and then park hopping to Disney’s Animal Kingdom this afternoon. TRON Lightcycle / Run is getting closer to opening, and we are going to check on construction updates. We will be sure to share all the new things we find today.
disneyfoodblog.com
Splash Mountain Had a ROUGH Day in Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain is about to close in Disney World — for good. If you want to ride the classic attraction before it’s gone, you need to make sure you’re in Magic Kingdom before January 22nd. But, for guests visiting Magic Kingdom today — it wasn’t so easy to visit the Briar Patch and ride Splash Mountain.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Immediately Begins Dismantling Splash Mountain
Even though some Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans have been mourning the classic Magic Kingdom ride called Splash Mountain as if the Disney ride were a recently-deceased relative, Disney is apparently not wasting any time when it comes to moving on!. We already have noticed that Splash...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster Nominated for Awards
So not a lot of us will have the opportunity to check out the amazing adventure that is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which we call the Star Wars Hotel, but it’s really SO much more. The 2-night interactive adventure takes guests to a galaxy far, far away for an...
