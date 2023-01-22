ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Chirp Wheel Review: What SPY’s Chiropractor Uses at Home to Relieve Lower Back Pain

By Brett Hoffer, DC
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

At SPY, I try to bring my knowledge and expertise as a chiropractor to the men of the internet because let’s face it — we’ve all got aches and can’t always get seen by a professional. Recently, I shared my $30 at-home hack for neck pain relief in the Restcloud neck and shoulder stretcher . Today, I’d like to introduce you to my favorite at-home tool for alleviating neck and back pain — the Chirp Wheel.

Chirp has developed at-home solutions that assist in solving neck and upper back as well as lower back pain with their line of comprehensive rolling wheels. If you’re a fan of “Shark Tank,” you might remember the Chirp Wheel from a 2020 episode in which the brand struck a deal with TV Shark, Lori Greiner.

Following their appearance on the show, the brand has, as they say, “popped off,” today, earning a reported $.5 million in annual revenue with an estimated $45 million valuation, as reported by the Shark Tank Blog .

The Chirp system is something I use regularly at home when I need help with back pain so let’s get rolling with my Chirp Wheel review to find out if it could help you too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdsWW_0kNOnyc300

AVAILABLE IN PACKS OR SOLO

Chirp Wheel Back Stretcher (3-Pack)

Buy Now On Amazon

$99.99 $109.00
Buy Now

$100 at Chirp (3-Pack)

Buy Now

Pros

  • Designed for all people at all experience levels
  • Lightweight and nesting for easy storage
  • Chirp is FSA/HSA approved
  • Available E-Course for tips and techniques
  • 60-day warranty

Cons

  • Some reviewers have reported items breaking soon after use
  • Learning curve, albeit minimal, to learn the balancing technique on the wheel
Materials Sweat-resistant foam padding, EVA compression-sensitive mat, sturdy PVC-free ABS plastic core
Max Weight 500 pounds
Available Sizes 4-inch, 6-inch, 10-inch, 12-inch
Warranty 60-day money-back guarantee

What is the Chirp Wheel?

The Chirp Wheel is a type of foam roller specifically designed to strengthen, stretch, and help minimize tension in your mid back and lower back muscles. These wheels are also an excellent way to remedy headaches and neck pain.

Both FDA-registered and doctor-recommended, Chirp offers multiple wheel sizes that are designed to target different forms of relief at different intensities that are, more or less, triggered by gravity against large or small surface areas.

How Does the Chirp Wheel Work?

Chirp Wheels utilize a 4-way stretch with Spinal Canal technology and deep tissue massage capabilities that compare to massage therapy. Despite how that sounds, using the Chirp Wheel is very simple with a very small learning curve your first couple of times. Here’s what I do when I use my Chirp Wheel:

  • To start, sit on the floor with the Chirp Wheel aligned between your shoulder blades, ensuring the center channel rests in the middle of your spine.
  • Slowly roll back and forth keeping it at the center of your back. You may hear some pops and clicks from the mild, segmental traction of the spine but that’s normal.
  • Repeat the rolling motion for a couple of minutes or until you feel the knots and discomfort dissipate.
  • I’ll admit, it does take some balance but this is all part of the design and it actually also engages your core muscles.

There you go — muscle tension relief and spinal mobility (with a side of future abs) all wrapped up into one. What could be better?

Using the Different Chirp Wheel Sizes

I opted for the Chirp Wheel 3-Pack bundle, which includes the 12-inch Gentle Wheel, the 10-inch Medium Wheel, and the 6-inch Deep Tissue Wheel. Each wheel has its own specific function and the one you’ll most need depends on your level of tension and pain.

The 12-inch Chirp Wheel is the biggest of the bunch and is where I suggest you begin just to get used to the feeling and balance. It is ideal for mild bouts of back pain and provides the largest stretch of the front of the body, which is an excellent starting point for pain in the upper and lower back.

The 10-inch Chirp Wheel is the middle size and allows you to get just a bit deeper with a little bit more pressure than the 12-inch version offers. This size will help remedy your back pain without overextending your muscles.

The smallest of the group, the 6-inch Chirp Wheel, is more, as the name states, for deep tissue purposes. With this one, you access the highest level of pressure and trigger points of sore, tight muscles. This roller is ideal for those with stiffer muscles when you need a little extra attention.

All of the sitting and forward leaning we do these days is causing shortening and compression of the frontal structures of our bodies. This tool’s design is not necessarily a recommended feature approved by Chirp, but as a Chiropractor, I found this to be a useful adjunct for my own needs. Again, use at your own risk.

The Verdict: Is the Chirp Wheel Worth a Try?

In short, and while this is not a substitute for professional care or for more serious issues, I can say without a doubt after using this product myself, alongside many others in my daily regimen, the Chirp Wheel has been my best friend at home when I’ve needed annoying muscle release.

Again — this is my experience alone and my only recommendation is that you consult with your own medical professional before using the Chirp Wheel. But for me, I’m definitely happy to have one.

AVAILABLE IN PACKS OR SOLO

Chirp Wheel Back Stretcher (3-Pack)

Buy Now On Amazon

$99.99 $109.00
Buy Now

$100 at Chirp (3-Pack)

Buy Now

Editors Note: This review was written about the personal experience of the author. Statements regarding the use of this product have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Please consult your doctor before use of this product. The above is based on individual use by a professional and not recommended without proper approval or supervision by a licensed practitioner.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

SPAM Has Released Limited-Edition Merch for All Canned Meat Lovers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Hungry? How about some SPAM? No, we’re not talking about mail. For those of you living under a rock, SPAM is a popular canned meat brand that offers up pre-cooked pork in a bologna-esque, blocky format. It’s not for everyone, but SPAM lovers really… well… love SPAM. It’s become a staple in a number of Asian dishes since its creation back in 1937 and has a cult following of SPAM fans whose mouths drench at the sight of the canned delicacy. Though we recently...
SPY

Get FREE Money at Gap With This Amazon Hack Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Who doesn’t love free money? Right now, buyers can currently get free money when purchasing a Gap gift card on Amazon. We’ve seen deals like this happen before at Amazon before, but they tend to go just as quickly as they come, so don’t leave yourself hanging. Buy: Gap Gift Card $40.00 (orig. $50.00) 20% OFF By purchasing a $50 Gap gift card on Amazon, buyers will be saving $10 with their purchase. Meaning, yes, that $50 gift card will only cost you $40, giving...
SPY

Tired Of Expensive Cable TV? Secret Coupon Code Shaves 64% Off this HDTV Antenna For Free TV

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the age of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, many people have opted to forgo traditional cable TV altogether. There are still plenty of us, however, that either prefer old-school TV or like to have it in addition to our favorite streaming subscriptions. It’s nice to come home at the end of the day and flip on the local news or maybe an NFL game, but the cost of cable is often outrageous, let alone justifiable. That’s why we were so...
Medical News Today

How are poor sleep and lower back pain related?

Researchers assessed the causal relationship between different sleep disturbances — insomnia, short sleep duration, long sleep duration, and daytime sleepiness — and lower back pain. The findings suggest that insomnia could cause lower back pain and vice versa. This hypothesis needs to be supported by more studies with...
New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
ahchealthenews.com

Should you sleep on your back, stomach or side?

We’ve all been there – you wake up with a pounding headache and throbbing back and you feel as though your only hope of putting some pep in your step is via a caffeine drip. It could be that the way you’re sleeping is to blame. “Patients...
Gillian May

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
The Independent

Voices: As a doctor, I know why Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are so controversial

I tried my first weight loss program at fourteen; a short, rigorous affair. My exercise regimen involved skipping and sit-ups with a diet mostly comprised of orange juice and eggs. Six weeks later, the results were in. I had lost enough weight to get admiration from my classmates,  escape fat-shaming, and begin a lifelong battle with the scale.Today, I am a medical doctor and, obviously, all those lost pounds have been regained. I do my best to manage my weight, but it hasn’t been easy. The idea of a weight loss drug that would instantly make me thinner drew me...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
SPY

This is By Far the Greatest Tool I’ve Added to My Kitchen and It’s Under $30

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’ve seen some extreme measures taken to avoid onion vapors and the torrent of tears they cause in the kitchen. Onion goggles, KN95 masks, wet towels worn around the face, even full-on respirators — some of them work with varying degrees of success, but they’re also cumbersome if not downright ridiculous. But I recently found something called the Mueller Vegetable Chopper online to save myself the grief and I have to say — it’s pretty cool. Chopping, even non-suffocating vegetables like peppers and...
SPY

Braun IPL Review: Finally, a Device Makes At-Home Laser Hair Removal Easy and Smooth

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After years of mowing the hairs on my back, I finally got my hands on an at-home lasering device, Braun’s Silk Expert IPL Pro 5. I’m so happy to report that after a few months of use, I’m confident that the results have kept my back hairs at bay. For the sake of clarity: I’m a hairy guy. Mostly, I’ve got tons of fuzz on the front, and I like to keep it there. I’ve got a mild amount across the backside and...
SPY

Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
SPY

Constantly Losing Your Glasses? This EyeBuyDirect Deal Is For You

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There’s never been a better time to be the kind of person who sits on their glasses. That’s because there are a ton of cheap places to buy glasses, including Zenni, GlassesUSA, and Warby Parker. One of our favorites is EyeBuyDirect, which has a wide range of styles and handy features like a virtual try-on tool. Right now, the already affordable brand is offering great discounts on all of its styles for its Buy More, Save More event. You’ll get 20% off...
SPY

You’ll Understand The Hype When You Try These Must-Have Home Products

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you looking for new and exciting products to add to your life? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of 39 items that are popular and genuinely deserve the buzz they’ve been receiving. Sometimes a TikTok viral product does little except break immediately and sit on your shelf for months collecting dust. Not these products, they range from practical things that make everyday tasks a breeze to luxurious additions that elevate your home’s aesthetic. You’ll be wondering how you ever lived...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy