ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Mayor Of Kingstown Co-Creator Breaks Down Iris’ Big Decisions And Why It Was A True ‘Taylor Sheridan Moment’

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQtWe_0kNOlrVO00

Massive spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of Mayor of Kingstown ahead.

When the second episode of Mayor of Kingstown's second season ended, it was clear power moves had been made, and shocking moments happened that I assume will 100% impact the rest of the season. One of these moments was when Iris, played by Emma Laird, decided to leave protective custody and go back to the devilish crime boss who is the reason she ended up in such a bad situation in the first place. I know my jaw was on the floor when she walked into the church to meet Aidan Gillen’s character Milo , and as the show’s co-creator Hugh Dillon broke down, this decision is truly a “Taylor Sheridan moment.”

To recap, throughout the second episode of Mayor of Kingstown Jeremy Renner’s character, Mike, is trying to help Iris find a safe place to stay. He ends up taking her to his mom’s house, which is a fairly safe place for her to hide. However, because of Iris’ trauma from the previous season, she seems to not trust anyone, even Mike who she deeply cares for. So, instead of staying with his mom, she ends up going back to Milo, her old boss. Iris walks into the church where the infamous criminal is hiding and says: “I have nowhere to go. I have no home.” The scene ends with Milo saying: “You’re home now.”

To put it lightly, I was shocked by this moment, and so was Hugh Dillon, who broke down the scene, and his co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s thought process behind it with CinemaBlend, saying:

That is Taylor Sheridan moment. That was a script, where we all kind of knew where we're going, him and I have talked about what we're doing this season. And then that was on the page, because what happens is he gets into this, and I've written with him, so I've seen him sit down and fall into that trance-like thing. He's in the world in all of it. And so what I've learned more than anything is to trust him. Because at first, I'm like a fan. I'm like, ‘oh, no!’ and ‘what's happening!’ And then by the time it's unraveled, because he sees, he's like a master chess player, he sees 10 steps ahead. And I'm a good chess player. So I see maybe six.

Throughout Taylor Sheridan’s movies and shows viewers have become accustomed to his complex and shocking choices, like the one that just happened in Kingstown . From massive reveals on Yellowstone to full-fledged projects that have brought in actors like Nicole Kidman and Harrison Ford (among many others) the expectation for quality entertainment from Sheridan is high, and this moment shows that he's still delivering.

Emma Laird told Collider that she dropped everything to play Iris because she wanted to work with the writer-creator. So, with the shocking decisions she made in Episode 2 of the Jeremy Renner-led show, it’s clear that her decision to join Kingstown paid off, and Sheridan proved once again that he can create stories that none of us see coming.

Dillon continued to break down this game-changing decision Iris made, and Sheridan’s writing, explaining:

And so, it’s so unpredictable, and even that you, you know, are asking that question, it just is crazy to see it. But underneath that he knows that character, and he knows that broken personality, and that darkness and that vulnerability, and that you make bad decisions. And that's what's beautiful about his writing. It's like he will go there, and it is uncomfortable. And that is why it's so real.

The team of this show really isn’t afraid to “go there,” and this moment really proved that once again. As the 2023 TV schedule continues, and Mayor of Kingstown keeps releasing new episodes , it will be interesting to see what happens to Iris next, now that Iris is back with the show’s big bad.

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown drop on Sunday, and they are available with a Paramount+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton doesn’t see long-term survival in his future as Josh Lucas shares that he’d be up for a young John Dutton spin-off

Howdy, Yellowstone fans, it’s the start of the work week, and we’re all wishing we were spending our time with the Duttons and the cowboys at the ranch instead. Taylor Sheridan’s well-crafted realm for these characters we know and love has us dreaming of becoming the Beth and Kayces of the world. Well, less extreme versions of them, at least. One character familiar with the word “intense” this season is Jamie Dutton himself. Wes Bentley is giving fans insight into getting into that frame of mind for the explosive season we’ve been tuning into. Alongside the intensity, fans have also loved seeing more of a young John Dutton this season, and Josh Lucas is opening up about playing the character and what he’d love to see in the future. You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re riding in.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Looper

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says He And Kelly Reilly Are Completely Different From Rip And Beth

Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-centric show, "Yellowstone," is full of volatile relationships, but none have tested each other's nerves more than the one between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Since the beginning, the dirty right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has fallen in and out of love with his boss' dysfunctional daughter, who has her own issues. Even so, both have helped fuel some of the show's most dangerous and dramatic moments during its five seasons so far.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Looper

Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Country Thang Daily

Meet the Three Wonderful Kids of Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser

It’s hard to avoid public attention if your parent is part of the worldwide hit series that is Yellowstone. That is certainly the case for the kids of Cole Hauser. With their father’s recently skyrocketing popularity as Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser’s children are also starting to share his spotlight.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
182K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy