Simu Liu, George Takei react to Lunar New Year mass shooting: ‘Shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken’

The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Pulse-pounding moment shows hero grabbing Monterey mass shooter’s gun
Astonishing surveillance images show the moment a brave good Samaritan tackled California dance club mass shooter Huu Can Tran — grabbing his semi-automatic assault pistol even though he was certain he was about to die. Brandon Tsay, 26, was seen brawling with the 72-year-old shooter as he burst into the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio after already shooting dead 10 people and injuring as many others at a nearby dance hall in Monterey Park late Saturday. The computer coder told “Good Morning America” Monday that he thought nothing of hearing the ballroom door closing — until it was “instantly followed by the...
At least 10 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting at dance club near L.A.
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...
Upworthy
Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
Court Records Reveal Chilling Details About Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect
"Mr. Zhao said to me, today I am going to kill you.…He then took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me," said a former roommate of the suspect.
LISTEN: Father describes 2-year-old son being swallowed, spit up by hippo
Iga Paul simply couldn't believe what he was being told. He said he'd never heard of a hippopotamus attacking a child before. It wasn't until he arrived at the place it happened -- when he saw the blood in the grass -- that he knew it was true.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him
The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
Gavin Newsom Hits Fox News With Some Hard Truths About Its Mass Shooting Coverage
The California governor shredded the conservative network with a damning summary following the massacre at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall.
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In Mexico
Lynn AmosPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This story centers around a woman named Lynn Amos. Lynn Amos worked as a financial consultant when she was 38 years old. She worked for a management firm in Washington DC. This required her to move to the area in August of 1995. As a part of her job, Lynn was required to go to Mexico frequently. While she was there, her job expected her to look into the lending practices of the Mexican banks. For a while, Lynn was able to perform her job without any issues.
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
Gavin Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening...
Shakira is reportedly raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property
Shakira is reportedly protecting her privacy and raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property, as informed by El Universal. The 45-year-old Colombian recording artist hired a company to bring to her Barcelona home a cement mixer to block some areas that might...
Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
Monterey Park shooting survivor received death threat while in hospital
An injured survivor of the Monterey Park mass shooting received a death threat while they were being treated in the hospital, Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference on Sunday. Ten people were killed and 10 more injured in the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Alhambra on Saturday as thousands of families celebrated the Lunar New Year. Mr Luna revealed the anonymous threat as he declined a reporter’s request for information about where the injured had been taken to during Sunday’s press conference. “It is normal that when we have victims...
Photos: Mourners gather to honor victims of Monterey Park shooting
A gunman opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park killing 11 people and wounding 9 more. Tens of thousands had gathered earlier nearby for a Lunar New Year festival.
'Everyone's worst nightmare': What we know about the California massacre that killed 6
The massacre stunned the town of Goshen with the execution-style killings of a baby, his teen mother and her grandmother, but much is still unknown.
