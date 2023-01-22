Read full article on original website
Purcell looking for a tough four quarters from MSU in Oxford vs. Ole Miss
There hasn’t been much pressure on Mississippi State in its women’s basketball rivalry with Ole Miss over the last couple of decades, but the matchup with the Rebels has become much more of a battle in the last two years. Freshman Debreasha Powe wasn’t even born yet when...
Oregon lands Ole Miss transfer safety Tysheem Johnson
Oregon has landed another member to its transfer portal class, as former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson committed to the Ducks on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson, who played mostly nickel safety in the 2022 season at Ole Miss, accumulated 78 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two passes defended in his final season as a Rebel.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
Texas A&M bounces back with impressive road win over No. 15 Auburn
Auburn entered the game with the nation’s longest home winning streak but it was Texas A&M (14-6, 6-1 SEC) who sent fans heading for the exits early as the Aggies upset No. 15 Auburn (16-4, 6-2 SEC) to pick up a big 79-63 win inside Neville Arena. While Julius...
Kermit Davis talks 89-77 loss to Missouri
On Tuesday, Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis met with the media to discuss what went wrong in his team's loss at home to the Missouri Tigers.
Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'
Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
