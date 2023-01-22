ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oregon lands Ole Miss transfer safety Tysheem Johnson

Oregon has landed another member to its transfer portal class, as former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson committed to the Ducks on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson, who played mostly nickel safety in the 2022 season at Ole Miss, accumulated 78 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two passes defended in his final season as a Rebel.
EUGENE, OR
Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'

Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
OXFORD, MS
