I tried Panda Express for the first time, and I get the hype even though its most famous dish let me down

I tried Panda Express for the first time and was surprised by the flavors and menu options. Pascale Mondesir

I wasn't a fan of the chain's usually well-reviewed orange chicken because it was just too sweet.

I really enjoyed the flavors of the chain's chow mein, honey-walnut shrimp, and string-bean chicken.

I went to a location close to my home in Texas. Pascale Mondesir

As someone who spent a significant amount of time living in New York City, I'm a bit of a Chinese-food snob.

I always had plenty of local options, which may be why I've spent so long ignoring Panda Express, an American-Chinese restaurant with over 2,200 locations across the US.

Recently, I decided to order some tasty-looking items from Panda Express to see if the chain met or exceeded my already high expectations.

I got popular dishes, like the original orange chicken and the Szechwan-inspired kung-pao chicken, along with a few things I thought looked interesting.

I liked that customers could order at a semicircle counter. Pascale Mondesir

I thought the restaurant's interior looked sleek.

I decided to grab dinner from the chain's purple and red brick-and-mortar building in Cypress, Texas, on a Sunday afternoon. I thought the interior was understated , with wooden accents, red tables, and both regular and high-top chairs.

I noticed that customers lined up in a semicircle while the cooks put together plates of food behind a clear glass window. The food sits in heated metallic bowls so customers can see what they're choosing and how the cooks and servers prepare their meals.

The menu was displayed above the semicircle counter. Pascale Mondesir

Panda Express' menu seemed pretty straightforward.

When I looked at the menu, I noticed three different-sized plates. Plates of various sizes come with some sort of carb, like chow mein or fried rice, or a vegetable, like super greens, along with proteins like chicken, beef, or shrimp options.

Customers can also separately order appetizers like spring and egg rolls, cream-cheese rangoons, and more, depending on their availability at your location. You can also order a bottled soda or a fountain drink.

I liked that customers could see the food they were ordering. Pascale Mondesir

I actually enjoyed the process of ordering food.

I had about a 10-minute wait for the fried rice and an additional 10 minutes for the string-bean chicken. But other than the wait, ordering the food was swift and painless.

I thought the restaurant's atmosphere was great because the line around the semicircle counter created an orderly process. Even when there was a surge of customers, the employees put my order to the side and called me by name when my plates were ready.

My location seemed organized and really clean, which is always nice. Once my order was ready, I took my food home to eat there.

I took my food from Panda Express home. Pascale Mondesir

I ordered a wide selection of food.

For a complete taste test, I ordered two of Panda Express' bigger plates, each of which came with a side dish and three different entrée options .

I ordered chow mein and the original orange, kung-pao, and mushroom chicken. I also ordered a second bigger plate, which included fried rice, honey-walnut shrimp, broccoli beef, and string-bean chicken breast.

The price of the food was easy on my wallet. A single bigger plate costs $10.50, along with an extra $1.25 for the honey-walnut shrimp. In total, including tax, my food came out to $24.09.

My first bigger plate had chow mein and orange, mushroom, and kung-pao chicken. Pascale Mondesir

I tried one of the bigger plates first.

When I got home, I dipped into the bigger plate with the chow mein and orange, kung-pao, and mushroom chicken . As soon as I opened the container I knew I was going to enjoy it.

I was initially afraid that all the food would be low on flavor and seasoning so it would be more palatable to customers. However, the variety of vegetables from the kung-pao chicken's chili peppers and zucchini and the mushroom chicken's ingredients created a potpourri of delicious aromas.

With the honey-walnut shrimp, this bigger plate cost $11.75.

I thought the chow mein was buttery and delicious. Pascale Mondesir

I was a big fan of the chow mein.

The chow mein alone was one of my favorite parts of the entire meal.

The fact that Panda Express made noodles that were super tasty on their own was the first piece of evidence that the restaurant was better than I thought.

The wheat noodles had a great nutty, buttery taste, and the onions, celery, and cabbage really rounded out the warm notes of the tasty carbs. And of course, the chow mein was even better eaten with the different entrées.

The kung-pao chicken had chili peppers in it. Pascale Mondesir

The kung-pao chicken was good but a little too spicy for my taste.

I'm not a fan of spicy food so the kung-pao chicken had a little too much "pow" for me personally. Still, I enjoyed the stir-fried medley of chicken, peanuts, and zucchini.

Panda Express also notes that the kung-pao chicken is a Szechwan-inspired dish, meaning it was made with the deep and rich flavor profile of food originating from China's Sichuan Province .

I love vegetables in my meals so I appreciated that the menu incorporated what I thought was a hefty amount of greens.

It's also one of the chain's Wok Smart items, which means it has at least 8 grams of protein and less than 300 calories per serving. I appreciate that the chain offers items for those who may want a generally lower-calorie option.

The mushroom chicken had a pretty good flavor from the ginger-soy sauce. Pascale Mondesir

The mushroom chicken had a good flavor.

Though I'm not a huge fan of the fungi, I still wanted to try the mushroom chicken.

The chicken, zucchini, and mushrooms tossed in a light ginger-soy sauce made up for a texture I don't really care for. I liked the flavors and thought it was a pretty tasty dish , especially since it's also a Wok Smart item.

I wasn't a huge fan of Panda Express' orange chicken. Pascale Mondesir

Surprisingly, the orange chicken was my least favorite part of the meal.

Of course, I had to try Panda Express' signature original orange chicken , which includes breaded meat served with a sweet and spicy orange sauce.

Honestly, the chain's beloved orange chicken was my least favorite part of the experience. Though it certainly had a nice flavor, I wasn't keen on having such a sweet flavor combined with savory food.

I also thought there were a few too many pieces that were more breading than chicken.

My second bigger plate came with fried rice, broccoli beef, honey-walnut shrimp, and string-bean chicken breast. Pascale Mondesir

I dove into the second bigger plate next.

Next, I tried the food on the second bigger plate, which included fried rice, honey-walnut shrimp, broccoli beef, and string-bean chicken breast.

This bigger plate didn't charge extra for any items so it was $10.50.

The fried rice tasted kind of bland to me. Pascale Mondesir

The fried rice didn't impress me at all.

In my opinion, the fried rice just wasn't a slam dunk. I thought Panda Express should've gone all the way and fried the dish more or at least included more seasoning.

I felt like the rice had too mild of a flavor and think some extra salt or additional ingredients would've helped. Though the rice had peas, eggs, soy sauce, carrots, and green onions, I still felt that it was missing the necessary uniqueness and somehow managed to taste bland.

My honey-walnut shrimp didn't have any nuts in it. Pascale Mondesir

The honey-walnut shrimp was good but I didn't even get any nuts on my plate.

The honey-walnut shrimp was good, though the fried breading was a bit soggy from the honey sauce. Still, shrimp is my favorite seafood so I enjoyed it anyway.

When I looked at the menu again, I was surprised that walnuts were supposed to be part of the dish because I didn't have any on my plate. I still enjoyed the shrimp but wish I could've tried the dish with nuts.

The broccoli beef came with large chunks of vegetables. Pascale Mondesir

I liked the broccoli beef.

The broccoli beef, a staple in many Chinese spots I've been to before, was great.

The dish was another Wok Smart item and included whole florets of broccoli with beef chunks cooked in a ginger-soy sauce.

The onions and soy sauce created a delicious bite. Pascale Mondesir

The string-bean chicken breast was one of my favorite parts of the meal.

Finally, I tried the string-bean chicken breast , which included string beans and onions coated in a mild ginger-soy sauce.

The string-bean chicken, another Wok Smart dish, was one of my favorite entrées. It was worth waiting 10 extra minutes for this dish because it seemed very fresh.

If I go to Panda Express again, I'll try other chicken and beef dishes. Pascale Mondesir

Next time, I'll try more of the chain's protein-based dishes.

Though I enjoyed the food I ate, I would be interested in trying out the chain's other meat dishes.

A lot of the entrées I picked were tossed in either a honey or ginger-soy sauce so my plates felt a bit one-note. I would love to try some of the chicken dishes that are mixed in a savory black-pepper or teriyaki sauce or the chain's Beijing beef, which is made with a sweet-tangy sauce.

I would try only a few items from Panda Express again. Pascale Mondesir

I was pleasantly surprised by Panda Express since the food was nowhere near as bad or bland as I thought it would be.

Overall, I thought Panda Express' food was decent when compared to meals I've had at Chinese restaurants.

Though Panda Express isn't exactly super authentic , I still enjoyed the same flavors I've grown accustomed to at the hole-in-the-wall spots I visited in New York.

However, I wished Panda Express had more menu options. Aside from the appetizers, it seemed like all you can choose from for a meal included either rice, chow mein, or super greens, and some sort of meat entrée. The umbrella of Chinese food (or even Chinese-inspired food) is so broad and made up of a ton of unique, rich dishes so it would've been nice to see more options.

If I had to buy another bigger plate, I'd choose the chow mein with honey-walnut shrimp, string-bean chicken breast, and broccoli beef again.

Panda Express doesn't beat the Chinese-food places I always run back to but this was still a pretty tasty adventure.