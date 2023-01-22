Anne Hathaway said a journalist asked her if she was 'a good girl or a bad girl' when she was 16

Anne Hathaway at the premiere of "Eileen" at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway revealed a journalist asked her at age 16 if she was "a good girl or a bad girl."

The actress spoke about the alleged incident during a Q&A session at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday.

She said it was one of the first questions she was asked after starting her acting career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the actress spoke about the alleged incident during the Sundance Fim Festival in Park City, Utah, on Saturday.

While onstage for a Q&A session following the premiere of her upcoming film "Eileen," Hathaway revealed it was one of the first questions she was asked after she started her acting career.

" ... I just remembered, one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting, which meant, you know, I had to do press, was, 'Are you a good girl or a bad girl?'" she said. "I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film."

She continued: "And so though I did not know that when I read the script, I think part of me hoped for this exact moment."

In a video of Hathaway's story shared on Twitter by user Chris Barrett, the audience can be heard gasping at the revelation:

Hathaway said she wanted to work with "Eileen" director William Oldroyd after seeing his work in the 2016 drama "Lady Macbeth." She noted that the movie was "a study of female complication that hit me really, really deep," and that she knew Oldroyd could be trusted to tell complex stories about women.

Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh, "Eileen" follows a young woman in the 1960s, THR reports. While living with her alcoholic father and working at a prison, Eileen meets a new counselor named Rebecca, played by Hathaway in the film, who changes the course of her life.

"This is a movie about a woman breaking free. Eileen is stuck inside the constraints of history, place, social class, upbringing, and imagination, and Rebecca provides her with a deviant way out," the film's producer Anthony Bregman told Deadline in February 2022. "We're lucky that our own partners in crime are storytellers, performers, and producing partners devilish enough to make that journey both shocking and entertaining."

"Eileen" also stars "Jojo Rabbit" actress Thomasin McKenzie and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Shea Whigham.