robertjohn
3d ago
lying sack of herself. IF she supported public education we would not be in the middle of funding and only get 2% for inflation. She shorted schools systematically for years. Attacked the public school's boards, tenure, barganing. the devil is waiting in hell for this one.
Reply
4
Prnelson
3d ago
Why are people so upset about school choice ? My guess is no control over education and able to control what is taught to children against the parents will
Reply(1)
2
Robert C (MBA/Father)
3d ago
Alternate headline “Kim Reynolds steals from the needy to give to the rich” in her strategy to destroy public schools to appease her wealthy republican constituents.
Reply(3)
2
