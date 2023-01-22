ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump reacts to Monterey Park shooting by complaining about treatment of Jan 6 defendants

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
 3 days ago

Donald Trump offered an outlandish reaction to a mass shooting that left at least 10 people dead in California - using it to complain about the treatment of January 6 defendants.

“10 dead in California shooting, horrible gun wielding ANTIFA protest against our great police in Atlanta - Nothing will happen to them despite night of rage and destruction,” the former president posted on Truth Social on Sunday morning.

“Yet our January 6th protestors, over a Rigged Election, have had their lives ruined despite nobody killed except true Patriot Ashli B. This situation will be fully rectified after 2024 Election. Thank you!”

The post referred to a shooting that left at least 10 people dead and 10 others wounded in Monterey Park outside Los Angeles on Saturday night during Lunar New Year celebrations.

The gunman - who police have only described as a male - is still at large after opening fire at a dance ballroom.

Mr Trump also referenced intense unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night following the death of an environmental activist who was killed this week after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.

The activist, a nonbinary person who went by the name Tortuguita and used they/it pronouns, was shot dead by police on Wednesday as authorities cleared a small group of protesters from the site of a planned Atlanta-area public safety training centre that activists have dubbed “Cop City”.

Mr Trump has repeatedly complained about the imprisonment of defendants charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

He has vowed to pardon those defendants - who carried out their insurrection in his name - should he be re-elected in 2024.

Del Wil Jr
3d ago

He is the product of a father who didn't have time for him, and a mother who didn't like. He can't stand himself, so he's always projecting vitriol and hatred. By the way, if the Jan. 6th was so innocent, why were there no Republicans at their desks in the Senate or House, and some of them were helping Democrats barricade doors. And who can forget the video of tough guy Josh Hawley, Skip-to-malooing to safety!

Nicole
3d ago

Looks like he don't have a life and always if he was a President this couldn't be happening?? loser he is crazy!! why he still free walking after all the guilty situation he is been found it??

Donald Bradley
3d ago

He's trying to put his big 3 ring circus tent back up but he needs more money from his magas so they have to dig deeper into their pockets for the grifter.

Malek Sherif

Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.

( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.
TORRANCE, CA
Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
kcrw.com

Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud

This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
ANAHEIM, CA
okcheartandsoul.com

Family thanks California authorities for ‘heroic’ search

The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were “deeply touched” by the “outpouring of love and support” they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KGET

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Results in Shooting and Arrests for Attempted Murder

Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia and Emilio Reyes were arrested in connection to Tuesday incident. A road rage incident escalated Tuesday in Santa Monica when two acquaintances were involved in a collision before one of the suspects shot several rounds at the other suspect, who then rammed his car into the van of the shooter. Both suspects were arrested for attempted murder.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

