ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sunak must come clean over what he knew about Zahawi’s tax affairs – Labour

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFkLd_0kNOc0Hh00

Labour has demanded that Rishi Sunak “come clean” over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Prime Minister must reveal what he knew about Mr Zahawi’s settlement with HM Revenue & Customs when he appointed him Conservative Party chairman last October.

She also called for the release of all correspondence with No 10 prior to Mr Zahawi’s various appointments, to clarify whether he was chancellor at the time of the settlement, and to explain how his conduct aligns with the Ministerial Code.

Mr Zahawi, who attends Mr Sunak’s Cabinet, has admitted settling a dispute with tax authorities following a “careless” error related to a shareholding in the YouGov polling company he co-founded.

Rishi Sunak is failing to deliver the integrity, professionalism and accountability he promised

Angela Rayner

Pressure has grown on the embattled Tory chair amid claims that Cabinet Office officials had alerted then-prime minister Boris Johnson to the matter before he appointed Mr Zahawi as chancellor.

The Sun on Sunday reported he had been due to receive a knighthood in the new year’s honours list but was later blocked due to concerns over his tax situation.

Ms Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak can no longer maintain his deafening silence over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax scandal.

“The Prime Minister must now come clean on what he knew and when about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs and the concerns raised with Number 10. The public have a right to know if warnings were ignored and a man deemed unfit for a knighthood was repeatedly appointed to Cabinet.

“This whole episode is corrosive to public trust, with a chancellor in charge of the nation’s finances asking the public to pay their taxes while apparently having failed to do so himself.

“Rishi Sunak is failing to deliver the integrity, professionalism and accountability he promised.

“It’s his responsibility to decontaminate his scandal-ridden Cabinet by setting out clearly what steps he has taken to ensure that all ministers’ tax affairs are in order, stamp out poor tax behaviour and provide reassurance to the public.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

At least ’24 civil servants involved in formal complaints against Dominic Raab’

Dominic Raab has reportedly been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants.Eight formal allegations have been levelled against the Deputy Prime Minister and are being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.But The Guardian says all but two of the those complaints involve multiple accusers, with a number of Mr Raab’s private office staff from his time as foreign secretary believed to have made submissions.I make no apologies for having high standards, for trying to drive things forwardDominic RaabThe newspaper said the total number of complainants is thought to be at least two dozen, though...
The Independent

Cabinet goes to Chequers as minister says Nadhim Zahawi probe over in 10 days

Rishi Sunak is expected to be joined by an embattled Nadhim Zahawi when the Cabinet meets for an away day at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour country house.The trip to Chequers in Buckinghamshire comes after days of headlines about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, with the Conservative Party chairman subject to an ethics probe.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the result of that investigation, which the Prime Minister announced on Monday, could take just 10 days.It means the conclusions could be on Mr Sunak’s desk as early as the tail end of next week.Mr Sunak ordered an investigation by Sir Laurie...
The Independent

What the papers say – January 26

Developments in eastern Europe and the latest on Nadhim Zahawi lead the national papers.The US and Germany have joined western allies including the UK in agreeing to send battle tanks to Ukraine, says the Daily Mail, i and Daily Mirror.Mail: Finally, the West unites to defend freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LcKggp3Kl3— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 25, 2023Thursday's front page: Allies send tanks to hold back Putin - as Ukraine war escalates#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uEH7U7jH4w— i newspaper (@theipaper) January 25, 2023Thursday's front page - 'WORLD UNITED AGAINST EVIL'https://t.co/sAlWN8tsEZ pic.twitter.com/kjnLG8hmtT— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 25, 2023The Financial Times has Lockheed Martin ready to meet demand...
The Independent

Michael Gove promises to harness spirit of Margaret Thatcher in levelling-up agenda

Michael Gove has promised to harness the “spirit” of Thatcherism to help the north of England.At the Convention of the North, the Levelling Up Minister cited the “active” government of Margaret Thatcher and her 1980s transformation of the London docklands as inspiration for government plans to narrow economic and social disparities between the north and south.“One of the most signal successes we owe to Mrs Thatcher’s government, and it is that spirit that animates our levelling up policies: active government,” Mr Gove said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

M&S chair says UK Government’s ‘baffling’ post-Brexit plans will wreck trade

Marks & Spencer’s chairman has become the latest business leader to criticise the Government’s economic policy, with Archie Norman calling plans to ease post-Brexit trade “overbearing” and “baffling”.Mr Norman, who is also an ex-Conservative MP, has urged the Foreign Secretary during talks with the EU not to consider separate labelling for goods sold in Northern Ireland.“The overbearing costs of a labelling regime would raise prices and reduce choice for consumers, further disadvantage UK farmers and suppliers and impact UK retailers’ competitiveness in other international markets,” Mr Norman wrote according to excerpts obtained by the Telegraph.“The simple fact is retailers already...
The Independent

The photoshop fails sent to DWP as benefit fraudsters try to show they live in the UK

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released photoshop fails sent in by benefit fraudsters - trying to prove they live in the UK.The doctored images include photos of men and women pasted into various scenes and outside homes ahead of a crackdown in fraud.They were sent to benefit officials by scammers who were asked to provide evidence they live in Britain.One shows a woman holding a toddler, another a couple outside a home - but are all clearly fake photoshopped images.They have been shared by the DWP’s counter fraud office - which says fake claims add up to...
The Independent

Scottish minister ‘trusts’ decision to send transgender rapist to women’s jail

Scotland’s Justice Secretary expressed faith in the Scottish Prison Service’s (SPS) decision to place a transgender woman convicted of raping two women while she was a man in a women’s prison.Keith Brown also told MSPs that the controversial Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill – which is currently being challenged by the UK Government – would have no implication on which prisons transgender people are held in.Mr Brown was responding to an urgent question in Holyrood on Wednesday after Isla Bryson was found guilty of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, following a...
The Independent

NHS racism shame: One in three Black and minority ethnic staff face discrimination or bullying

A third of Black and ethnic minority health staff have suffered racism or bullying as the NHS fails to address “systemic” levels of discrimination, The Independent can reveal. Levels of bullying and harassment of minority workers have not improved in the past five years with almost 30 per cent saying they have been targeted in the past year, compared to 20 per cent of white staff. Despite being one-quarter of the workforce, minority ethnic staff make up just 10 per cent of the most senior positions, the NHS’s flagship report is set to reveal.One nurse told The Independent she was...
The Independent

Broadband firms urged to axe mid-contract exit fees as prices rise

Broadband firms have been urged to drop penalties for customers leaving mid-contract amid concerns of impending “exorbitant” price rises or exit fees of more than £200.Millions of broadband and mobile phone customers can expect to face monthly bill increases of at least 14% from April.Providers often link their annual price rises to January’s consumer price index (CPI) or the retail price index (RPI). Despite a slight easing this month, both are near the highest they’ve been for 40 years, with the latest CPI at 10.5% and RPI at 13.4%.BT, EE, Plusnet and Vodafone broadband contracts allow prices to go up...
The Independent

Welsh Ambulance Service facing up to £15m in cuts

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) has been told it could be facing £15 million worth of cuts next year after receiving its draft budget.Ambulance workers in Wales have been striking over pay and conditions since last year, claiming the current situation is hitting staff numbers, increasing delays and killing patients.Around 1,500 Unison ambulance staff across the nation took part in a walk-out on Monday, with more industrial action planned next month.Please help us protect the resources for those whose lives are in danger.If it’s not life-threatening, some patients might be asked to make an alternative arrangement, such as making...
The Independent

Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland

Thousands of health workers are taking part in strike action across Northern Ireland.Paramedics are among the workers taking part at picket lines across the region on Thursday.Workers with the unions Nipsa, Unison, Unite and the GMB are staging the action.The 24-hour stoppage will be the latest full day of action taken by health sector unions as they press for safe staffing, better pay and improved mileage allowances.There was previous strike action on December 12.The Royal College of Nursing also took part in strike action over pay and safe staffing levels in December.Anne Speed, of Unison, said in the absence of...
The Independent

Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’

A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of these...
The Independent

One in four university students ‘more likely to drop out’ due to cost pressures

Nearly one in four students say they are less likely to finish their degree as a result of the cost of living crisis, a survey suggests.More than three in five (63%) students are spending less on food and essentials this academic year as a result of increases in the cost of living, according to a Sutton Trust report.Over a quarter (28%) of students say they have skipped meals to save on food costs,  and students from working class families (33%) were more likely to report skipping meals than their peers, the survey found.The social mobility charity is calling on the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy